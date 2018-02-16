Nikita Tregubov Wins Sixth Olympic Medal for Russia in South Korea

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Athlete from Russia Nikita Tregubov came second in a men’s skeleton competition at the Winter Olympics.

The gold medal went to South Korea’s Yun Sungbin, while Dom Parsons of Great Britain won bronze.

Yun, who won the second gold of the Games for his team, finished 1.63 seconds ahead of Russian Nikita Tregubov, while Briton Dom Parsons came third after five-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Martins Dukurs of Latvia, who made mistakes in his final headlong flash down the ice in men's skeleton final.

This is the sixth medal won by an Olympic athlete from Russia at this year’s games in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang.

Meanwhile, one of the athletes participating in men's skeleton was Ghana's 31-year-old Akwasi Frimpong, a former runner, who failed in two previous bids to make the Olympics as a sprinter and a bobsleigh rider as well.