Thai Man Takes Injured Cockroach to Vet, Gets Free Treatment

Dr. Thanu Limpapattanawanich, a veterinarian from Krathum Baen in Thailand, shared a sweet post dedicated to a guy who spotted an injured cockroach on the road and brought it to him.
The doctor took to Facebook and shared his experience. "Emergency case last night. Someone stepped on a cockroach lying on the side of the road. Just then, a philanthropist walked past and saw it. So he rushed to take him to the veterinary hospital urgently. Symptoms are now 50/50," Limpapattanawanich posted to Facebook.
Assuming that some might be skeptical, he added: "This is not a joke. This indicates compassion and pity towards every creature. Every life is precious...I wish there were more people like this in the world...Kindness supports the world."
"No treatment fee was charged," the doctor added
It is not known whether the cockroach survived, although, this man's kind gesture and human compassion amazed netizens.
