Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Hands in Resignation Amid Massive Political Shake-up

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is currently due to start consultations with the country’s political parties to resolve the government crisis.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has formally quit his role as the head of the government following massive criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The news about Conte's resignation was confirmed by the president's office on Tuesday. The move means that the task to form a stronger government will now fall to a high-ranking official other than Conte, and new elections will be held.

Earlier on Tuesday, Conte confirmed to his cabinet that he would attempt to tender his resignation, days after the politician and university professor, who has of late presided over a centre-left coalition, survived a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies.

He then won a Senate vote, but failed to secure an absolute majority.

Division Over COVID-19 Response

The lack thereof was seen as a threat to government action, especially during the coronavirus health crisis, bringing the country to the brink of a massive politial crunch.

The confidence vote came along after former PM Matteo Renzi withdrew his liberal Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition and said he would return only provided Mr Conte accepted a string of demands. In particular, Renzi opposes Mr Conte's plans for splashing out €209bn of overall EU recovery funds - a heafty part of a €750bn EU rescue fund - for the COVID crisis.