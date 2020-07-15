'No Mask on Your Face, You Big Disgrace': Social Media Expose Split of Opinions

"Mask Moaners" is now trending on social media, with fierce comments and images protesting the refusal to wear face masks as a precaution measure against the spread of Covid-19.

To wear a mask or not to wear a mask is the question that boggles the mind of thousands worldwide, as much as the response to the health guidance.

The so-called “mask moaners” have been condemned by social media users for their rejection of face masks as a method of limiting the sprad of coronavirus.

However, not everyone is on board with proponents of face coverings in public spaces, as many consider the measure a limitation to their personal freedom and rights.

The UK government has been sending mixed messages to the public as to whether one should be wearing a face mask while in public.

Michael Gove, minister for the Cabinet, who said the British public could be trusted to wear a mask when necessary, appeared last week in a coffee shop not wearing one.

A few minutes later, the Trade Secretary Liz Truss was spotted in the same place, wearing a face mask.

​The UK government has decided that face coverings should be mandatory in shops and supermarkets, starting 24 July.