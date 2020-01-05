One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting in Calgary, Canada

One man was pronounced dead and another was seriously injured after a shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Saddle Ridge, according to local media reports.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds at the scene, according to police; one died immediately, while the other was taken to local hospital.

The Homicide Unit has been called out to investigate following a shooting in Saddleridge that has left one man deceased, and another in life-threatening condition in hospital. Investigation ongoing. Anyone with info asked to call Crime Stoppers. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 5, 2020

​Saddlecrest Boulevard was cordoned off by the police.

According to the police, suspect descriptions are not yet available as the investigation is underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW