One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting in Calgary, Canada

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots.
Two people sustained gunshot wounds at the scene, according to police; one died immediately, while the other was taken to local hospital.
The Homicide Unit has been called out to investigate following a shooting in Saddleridge that has left one man deceased, and another in life-threatening condition in hospital. Investigation ongoing. Anyone with info asked to call Crime Stoppers.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 5, 2020
Saddlecrest Boulevard was cordoned off by the police.
According to the police, suspect descriptions are not yet available as the investigation is underway.
