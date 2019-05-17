Register
20:00 GMT +317 May 2019
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to the public as she leaves the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Britain April 21, 2019.

    Tweeting For Her Majesty: Queen Elizabeth Seeks Out Social Media Manager

    © REUTERS / Kristy Wigglesworth
    If you're social media savvy with a passion for the Royal Family, then the ideal job for your may have just surfaced on the Royal Household's website. Although the salary on offer isn't exactly great, it would be difficult to argue that the role doesn't provide a sense of exclusivity.

    Britain's ageing monarch, Queen Elizabeth, is looking to hire a personal Social Media Manager, according to the Royal Household's website.

    For a surprisingly mediocre salary of £30,000 per annum, interested applicants have the potential opportunity to couple their love for the Royal Family with social media platforms by, "finding new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

    "Working as part of a small team of digital media specialists, you'll create content for social networking and digital platforms, including our newly launched website, as well as researching and writing feature articles. Whether you're covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," the advertisement adds.

    ​While the emergence of the role suggests that the Queen's staff see a new imperative for her to connect with British and global audiences in new ways, the 93-year-old is somewhat behind the curve in the house of Windsor when it comes to social media.

    Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spearheaded their own Instagram account last month, which they use largely to post photos of themselves going about their daily business as royals.

    Princess Eugenie of York, also has her own Twitter and Instagram accounts, and is alleged to personally manage them herself without any public relations advisors.

    Yet, the role as the Queens social media manager will certainly require an individual who has a strong stomach for nerves because as the post's description makes clear, "your content will be viewed by millions." Yet, on the plus side, the role is a permanent one located in Buckingham Palace, and the description does not specify that applicants must be British, so it appears that overseas Royal Family fanatics may apply.

    The use of social media by the Royal Family has however, not gone down without controversy in recent months.

    In March, after receiving months of reportedly abusive comments, Buckingham Palace released a set of guidelines for those wishing to engage with its social media accounts, saying, "that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities." The palace also threatened to send particularly abusive comments to the British police.

    Instagram, Facebook, social media, Twitter, English Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom, London
    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse