Register
20:39 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018

    UK Gov't Urges Tech Giants to Work With Samaritans Against 'Harmful Content'

    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau/Illustration
    News
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The news comes amidst a wider alleged effort by the UK government to combat online disinformation and the negative impacts that social media can have on young people in particular. Yet, it is still not entirely clear what is meant by the phrase "harmful content."

    The UK's Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has called upon tech giants like Facebook and Google to work with the Samaritans to limit "harmful content" online.

    According to the Guardian, Mr Hancock, who has previously said that he wants to eradicate the "wild west elements" online, has declared that he will be establishing a new body that will, "see us [UK Department of Health and Social Care] team up with Samaritans to enable social media companies to go further in achieving our goal of making the UK the safest place to be online."

    The Samaritans describe themselves as a UK-based charity that seeks to support those going through "emotional distress" typically by providing a telephone support service. The new initiative comes at a time when the UK government is allegedly seeking out ways to improve the response capabilities of internet companies, but particularly social media, to tackle potentially damaging content online, including images of child-abuse, self-harm and terrorist propaganda.

    Specifically, the UK government is set to encourage the tech companies to work with the Samaritans' suicide prevention service following the suicide of 14-year-old Molly Russel in 2017, who killed herself after allegedly viewing self-harm images online.

    Sutherland, the chief executive of the Samaritans, has been quoted as saying of the initiative that, "this partnership marks a collective commitment to learn more about the issues, build knowledge through research and insights from users, and implement changes that can ultimately save lives."

    READ MORE: Held to Account: UK Gov’t to Fine Social Media Bosses for ‘Harmful Content’

    "There is no black and white solution that protects the public from content on self-harm and suicide, as they are such specific and complex issues, that is why we need to work together with tech platforms to identify and remove harmful content while being extremely mindful that sharing certain content can be an important source of support for some," Miss Sutherland reportedly added.  It is a very worrying statistic that 1 in 5 people have considered suicide at some point.

    READ MORE: Risky Move? Social Media Platforms to be Regulated by New UK Watchdog — Report

    While some may welcome the initiative as a needed sweep-up of potentially sinister online content, there are no doubt others who will view it as an excuse to further encroach on users' internet freedoms. Moreover, there are some concerns that excessive regulation of the internet by big government could stymie online innovation.

    The developments have surfaced at a time of slow sea change in the attitude of the UK government toward the conduct of social media companies, particularly Facebook, with many MPs now calling for the implementation of strict regulatory policies. Recently launched initiatives include heavy online age-check requirements that ask users to provide proof of age for a variety of websites, which may soon include some as innocent as news services.

    READ MORE: Social Media Platforms Have Duty Not to Promote Terrorism — Author

    A leak recently obtained by the Guardian also found that an "independent" social media watchdog is to be established that can mete out fines to the bosses of tech firms for "harmful content" published on their platforms. Yet, critics point out that the definition of "harmful content" is inherently vague therefore it is not clear what kind of content will be targeted.

    All of this comes not long after the publication of a report into online "disinformation" by the UK parliamentary Digital and Culture Committee. The report concluded that Facebook had become a "digital gangster" and called for the social media giant to be regulated by new government law, also saying that the UK should lead the way in a global effort to restore "balance" between social media platforms and "the people."  

    Tags:
    internet censorship, internet regulation, social media, Samaritans, instagram, Google, Twitter, Facebook, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse