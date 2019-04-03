Register
10:12 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PACE winter session

    Crisis of Confidence at PACE Can be Overcome at CLRA Congress

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The non-compliance with democratic principles at the Council of Europe can only be overcome with reliance on delegates of local governments, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

    Relations between Russia and the Council of Europe, which have been souring for a long time, became aggravated in 2014 and 2015, when Russian MEPs were stripped of certain rights at the Parliamentary Assembly over Crimea. Moscow refused to take part in PACE sessions because working in such conditions is impossible. The confrontation grew worse in late June 2017. Moscow suspended its contribution to the Council of Europe until the Russian delegation’s rights are fully restored. However, Russia continued working to ratify the council’s conventions.

    “We are talking now about a crisis of confidence in democracy [at the Council of Europe – Ed.], which can only be overcome with reliance on the local and regional authorities. I have said today that the regional authorities and local self-government are the basis of democracy and that no system of governance is effective without feedback and input from the people. There will be no normal dialogue until PACE accepts this,” said Drozdenko, who is leading the Russian delegation at the council’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (CLRA), which has met for its 36th Session in Strasbourg, France.

    According to Drozdenko, PACE must not be the only governing body at the Council of Europe. “I believe that all the arising matters should be settled through an equitable dialogue,” he told Sputnik during a telephone interview.

    The Russian representative expressed confidence that the voice of the Russian delegation must be heard at PACE. “Everyone knows that the decision to strip Russia of two fundamental rights – to elect and be elected – amounts to a flagrant violation of the democratic principles. It is understandable why Russia is not making its financial contributions to the Council of Europe,” Drozdenko said.

    A spire with a crescent (File)
    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    PACE Calls for Control of Foreign Funding of Islam
    He added that the efforts of the Russian delegation at the CLRA to ensure the restoration of Russia’s rights at PACE received growing support from the member states.

    “During the debates today, nearly all speakers, including Roberto Fasino, one of the longest serving representatives at the Council of Europe and head of the Secretariat of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, as well as the German delegation said that Russia must be reinstated at PACE. I hope a solution to this problem will be found through a dialogue between the CLRA and PACE. We have great hopes for the upcoming meeting of the CoE foreign ministers in Helsinki in May,” Drozdenko said.

    The Russian MEP said that a meeting with the senior executives of the CoE and PACE was scheduled for Thursday. “I will use the right to speak to ask uncomfortable questions,” he said.

    The Russian governor added that he would ask about Crimea. “Who do they [PACE – Ed.] want to punish? Russia, or the people of Crimea? What we are seeing now is a double punishment: the sanctions against Russia, plus the punishment of the residents of Crimea who showed their will to vote for reunification with Russia. And now they are denied Schengen visas because of this,” Drozdenko pointed out.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse