UK Holidaymakers to Pay Extra for EU Visits if No Brexit Deal Made - Reports

There were pervasive concerns early on in the Brexit process that because Britain is not in the Schengen visa zone, holidaymakers from the UK might have to start paying extra for their trips to favourite destinations in places like Spain after leaving the EU. Such worries may now become a reality.

Brits looking to holiday in European Union countries will likely have to pay a charge of €7 to do so if there is a no-deal Brexit, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the European Commission announced this week that a new visa system for British holiday goers visiting the bloc will be implemented in the event of a no-deal scenario, reports the Daily Mail.

For a travel visa of three years, Brits can reportedly expect to pay around £6.

Under UK Prime Minister Theresa May's current deal — that she is in the seemingly doomed process of trying to renegotiate with the EU — there would be free reciprocal travel between both sides for up to three months.

Miss May's plan aligns with past EU pronouncements, which have said that any UK citizen visiting the bloc for 90 days or less will be able to travel without any additional charges so long as London guarantees this right to EU citizens.

However, European Commissioners have allegedly said that such an arrangement is contingent upon an agreement being made between both parties, and that if no deal is struck, travel may indeed be subjected to new restrictions and regulations.

Under the ETIAS system, travels have to apply online for a visa by supplying passport details and other personal information, along with answering a series of questions that are used for background checks. If Miss Bertaud's comments are anything to go by, British travellers can expect to have to undergo this process before taking off for any EU country in the Schengen Area, which is most of them, something that few have ever had to do before. In other words, British holidaymakers can likely expect changes to their European travel plans with or without a Brexit deal.