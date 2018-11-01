UK Going to Pot: Medicinal Cannabis Now Available on NHS via Prescription

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients across the UK for the very first time - although only by specialist doctors in a limited number of circumstances, when other medical solutions have failed.
The decision, effective November 1, to the rules on treatments follows widespread public outcry over two boys — Alfie Dingley and Billy Caldwell — with severe epilepsy being denied access to cannabis oil.
The cases prompted a review of medicinal cannabis, launched in June by Home Secretary Sajid Javid — it concluded there was substantial evidence medicinal cannabis had therapeutic benefits, and doctors should be able to prescribe such products. The decision was officially mandated in July.
New NHS guidance for doctors in England says cannabis can be prescribed when there is clear published evidence of its benefit and other treatment options have been exhausted. GPs remain precluded from prescribing cannabis-based products, however.
A shopper examines a cannabis display , in San Francisco during California's first day of recreational marijuana sales on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
The treatments can be prescribed in cases of children with rare, severe forms of epilepsy, adults with vomiting or nausea caused by chemotherap, or muscle stiffness caused by multiple sclerosis. If patients aren't already in touch with a specialist doctor they can be referred to one by their GP if the doctor deems this appropriate. Treatments prescribed must have been produced for medical use and be regulated — in practice, this will likely be pills, capsules and oils, and not smokable cannabis.
Treatments contain varying quantities and ratios of THC, the psychosomatic compound that makes users feel ‘high', and CBD, a compound scientists the world over are investigating for its potential medical benefits.
Previously, almost all cannabis-based medicinal products were classed as Schedule One drugs, and judged to have no therapeutic value. Sativex, a treatment containing THC and CBD, was one of very few already approved — albeit only via the granting of a special license by the Home Office. Now treatments meeting "appropriate standards" have been reclassified Schedule Two.
An NHS spokesperson told the BBC the change "does not detract from the wider physical and mental health risks and concerns potentially arising from regular recreational cannabis use", and government ministers have been quick to dismiss suggestions it's not a step towards cannabis legalization. In October, Canada became the second country in the world after Uruguay to legalize possession and use of recreational cannabis.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)