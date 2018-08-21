Contracts Worth $595Mln to Be Signed at Army 2018 Forum – Deputy Prime Minister

KUBINKA (Moscow region) (Sputnik) - Contracts for weapons and military equipment to be signed at the Army 2018 defense industry forum will exceed last year's figure of 40 billion rubles ($595mln), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Tuesday.

"If my memory does not fail me, last year I [at the post of a deputy defense minister] signed [contracts] worth 40 billion rubles. This year, by all parameters, the forum beats all records of last year by about 40 percent. I think it will [exceed the figure of last year's contracts]," Borisov told Sputnik at the event's opening.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the Russian Defense Ministry had ordered a pilot batch of 100 Armata tanks. According to Borisov, Russia's Armata tank and other military equipment developed on the basis of Armata combat platform surpass characteristics of foreign analogs by 15-30 percent.

"Modern Armata, Kurganets, Bumerang, Koalitsiya platforms surpass their 'peers,' foreign analogs, in technical characteristics by 15-20-30 percent," he explained.

In addition, the official revealed to the press that Russian Defense Ministry has begun developing a new vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, work on it will be completed in 7-10 years.

"This work has been included in the state armament program. It is being conducted on an instruction from the supreme commander-in-chief… Such work has been conducted by the Defense Ministry since last year," Borisov said.

He noted, normally 7-10 years are required to launch serial production.