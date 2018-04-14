VIDEO: Syrian Interceptors Take Off Against Incoming Missile Before Loud Boom

New video reportedly taken from Syria shows air-defense interceptors taking flight after US President Donald Trump announced that the US, UK and France would strike Syria.

— Conflict News (@Conflicts) April 14, 2018

​"God bless you, God bless you," a man can be heard saying, shortly after the interceptor seemed to collide with a missile, making a large boom sound.

"F*ck those American bastards," the man from the video says.

The Syrian Army reports shooting down 20 US, UK and French missiles. When asked about the missiles, the Pentagon during a briefing that it could not comment on the reports.

On Friday night, Trump said that strike operations were underway in response to an alleged attack in Douma, which Damascus and Moscow maintain was a false flag. Analysts are puzzled by the logic of Trump's decision to stand up against "Gas Animal Assad" by raining explosives on Syria and killing Syrians.

Damascus, Homs, a research facility in Barzeh, and an IRGC base in Qasioun Mountain have reportedly been targeted during the military operations.