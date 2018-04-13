Syrian Army Uncovers Chemical Lab in Eastern Ghouta - State Media

The Syrian Army has discovered a facility in Eastern Ghouta used for making toxic biochemical weapons, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Friday.

The "Syrian Arab army units found a large lab for making toxic materials" and a workshop for producing artillery shells of various sizes while inspecting towns where terrorists were recently evacuated from in Eastern Ghouta, located just east of Damascus, SANA noted.

A military source explained that chlorine, hazmat gear, and ampoules for mixing substances were located at the facility.

According to the source, the lab was found in the town of Aftris.

The workshop also produced, or stored, 60mm, 80mm, 180mm shells, SANA cited the military source as saying.