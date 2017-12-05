Syrian State TV: Israel Fired Missiles, Three Intercepted Near Damascus

Israeli Defense Forces fired seven or more missiles, according to published reports, but at least a few of them were intercepted.
#BREAKING Syrian state TV claims Israel attacked with missiles a military facility near Damascus, claims it intercepted three missiles— Guy Elster (@guyelster) December 4, 2017
A report from Syria states the missiles targeted Jamriya, a city approximately 3 miles northwest of the Syrian capital. Witnesses told Reuters they heard three loud explosions and that smoke was seen near the Jamriya area.
#Pt. Assad's air defenses fired missiles during suspected #Israel|i strikes on Jamraya's Scientific Research Complex. #Damascus — #Syria. pic.twitter.com/euqKcM9GOF— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) December 4, 2017
According to Sky News Arabic, the missiles were launched from Lebanese airspace. The IDF generally doesn't disclose many details about its military operations, a spokeswoman said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)