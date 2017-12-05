Syrian State TV: Israel Fired Missiles, Three Intercepted Near Damascus

Israel has targeted a military facility in Syria with a fresh round of missile attacks, according to Syrian TV broadcasters. Just days before, Israeli Air Force missiles destroyed a building in the Syrian city of al-Qiswa where an Iranian military facility was reportedly under construction, the Times of Israel said.

Israeli Defense Forces fired seven or more missiles, according to published reports, but at least a few of them were intercepted.

#BREAKING Syrian state TV claims Israel attacked with missiles a military facility near Damascus, claims it intercepted three missiles — Guy Elster (@guyelster) December 4, 2017

​A report from Syria states the missiles targeted Jamriya, a city approximately 3 miles northwest of the Syrian capital. Witnesses told Reuters they heard three loud explosions and that smoke was seen near the Jamriya area.

​​​According to Sky News Arabic, the missiles were launched from Lebanese airspace. The IDF generally doesn't disclose many details about its military operations, a spokeswoman said.