Emerging video footage shows the moment a building collapses in Mexico City after a 7.0 quake struck near the Mexican state of Puebla.

​The powerful earthquake struck Mexico just hours after residents completed drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that killed thousands. According to Graco Ramirez, governor for the Mexican state of Morelos, at least 42 people have been killed.

The quake hit five miles from the Mexican state of Puebla, at a depth of 32 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.