Shots Fired Inside Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York - Report

Authorities confirmed that police have responded and are on the scene. The facility is on lockdown.

It's unclear how badly people are injured, but at least any wounded would already be at the right place for treatment.

There may have been two shooters involved, according to NBC New York. At least one shooter was armed with an M-16 rifle and wore a lab coat to blend in with medical personnel. The motive remains unknown.

​Local media said there was a fire and smoke on the 16th floor of the building, possibly as a result of an explosion. The NYPD Bomb Squad has arrived as well.

​At least three victims have been tallied so far.

The New York Police Department is asking that all local residents steer clear from the area.

A large police presence has been dispatched.

