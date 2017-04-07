Syria Calls US Tomahawk Missile Attack on Airbase 'American Aggression'

© AP Photo/ US NAVY US Launches Dozens of Tomahawk Cruise Missiles at Targets in Syria

US military ships in the Mediterranean launched the strike between 8 and 9 PM ET.

On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s militant-held Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.

© AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais Trump Says Ordered Missile Strike on Syria in 'Vital Security Interest of US'

According to Syrian officials, the Syrian Arab Army gave up its entire arsenal of chemical weapons under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in August of 2014. The destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal was confirmed by the UN's inspections. Russia's Ministry of Defense alleged that exposure to chemical materials in Idlib occurred after Syrian jets bombed a warehouse where rebels produced their own chemical weapons.