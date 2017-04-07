Register
    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.

    Syria Calls US Tomahawk Missile Attack on Airbase 'American Aggression'

    Syrian television has said that the target of the "American Aggression" was a Syrian military base, in response to the US launch of around 60 tomahawk missiles on an airfield in the country's Homs province.

    US military ships in the Mediterranean launched the strike between 8 and 9 PM ET.

    On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s militant-held Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.

    According to Syrian officials, the Syrian Arab Army gave up its entire arsenal of chemical weapons under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in August of 2014. The destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal was confirmed by the UN's inspections. Russia's Ministry of Defense alleged that exposure to chemical materials in Idlib occurred after Syrian jets bombed a warehouse where rebels produced their own chemical weapons.

     

      TGG3
      Russia and China are looking damn weak now. Sorry...
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      true, and many years ago it would have been considered a flagrant act of war - with all of the consequences.
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      It doesn't mean much now, but I am sincerely sorry for the sinister US government. The US is a failed state.
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Instead of POTUS, it is POTN, president of the neocons.
    • Reply
      avatar
      lmimkac
      Go to hell cowardly Russians and Putin and keep selling them the rocket engines...
    • Reply
      avatar
      ItsAllOver
      Putin's one and only chance left to show strength. I'm sure he's lost now, its over
    • Reply
      avatar
      Walter Wolf
      This is act of war on Syria. SO america is now officially an aggressor on Syrian land, no matter are they behind of Kurdish army or ISIS.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Walter Wolf
      Trump has clearly shown that there is no democracy in US as he was elected to do totally opposite thing, he promised to cooperate with Assad against ISIS. If it is so easy to cheat the nation then whole US-democracy is just a bullshit.
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Let the fun begin finally what did not work in Iraq for them despite all the lies now they have the chance to do it in Syria. Great more body bags to send back to America. Of course they will try to drag in a lot of other countries to justify their aggression.
      I hope Russia nukes the Yankees in Syria somebody has to stop those uneducated hillbillies a lesson they will never forget.
    • Reply
      Eagleone
      Completely expected result under Trump. He won't sit back and allow war crimes under his watch.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Islam / Muslims have been killing each other for centuries in the Middle East.
      If Islam was a religion of peace, we wouldn't be in this situation.
      Muslims can not live with their neighbour or love thy neighbour, jews, christians etc.
      Muslims a totally deluded by their religion.
      If Islam was so great the Middle East should be a thriving place of success and happiness,
      not a hell shit hole, where tribes kill each other and muslims run away from.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestelin reply toTGG3(Show commentHide comment)
      TGG3, Who will Trump bomb when he meets with Putin?
    • Reply
      bobbibrestelin reply toEagleone(Show commentHide comment)
      Eagleone, Right, so Trump will commit some war crimes of his own to balance it all out.
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply toTGG3(Show commentHide comment)
      TGG3, Believe China caved in Florida ... not sure yet, but apparently. Don't be too hasty about Russia... If you want to win don't rush in like a fool.... Russia will not cast the first stone ... Russia will only defend herself.
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply tolmimkac(Show commentHide comment)
      lmimkac, Calm my friend-- Its the only way.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      Cost is minimum 35 million dollars. That which could have fed all of the Harlem for one year.
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply toItsAllOver(Show commentHide comment)
      ItsAllOver, Jeez man --- why so negative? Give time.. only fools rush in and then screw everything up ...
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply tosiberianhusky(Show commentHide comment)
      siberianhusky, Of course they'll get a hiding like never before or after-- as the tragedy with the US is their deception -- when they loose-- out comes nuclear option and attack on Russian soil-- not in Syria. That's why I say there will not be an 'after' -- The USA will be toast -- Gone. Russia has always said-- Putin has ... Russia will not attack, but will defend herself.
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply toZoanthropy(Show commentHide comment)
      Zoanthropy, agreed! And your comment is about the only sane comment I have read so far.
    Ok