Syria Calls US Tomahawk Missile Attack on Airbase 'American Aggression'

Syrian television has said that the target of the "American Aggression" was a Syrian military base, in response to the US launch of around 60 tomahawk missiles on an airfield in the country's Homs province.
US military ships in the Mediterranean launched the strike between 8 and 9 PM ET.
On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s militant-held Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.
According to Syrian officials, the Syrian Arab Army gave up its entire arsenal of chemical weapons under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in August of 2014. The destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal was confirmed by the UN's inspections. Russia's Ministry of Defense alleged that exposure to chemical materials in Idlib occurred after Syrian jets bombed a warehouse where rebels produced their own chemical weapons.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Russia and China are looking damn weak now. Sorry... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete true, and many years ago it would have been considered a flagrant act of war - with all of the consequences. Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete It doesn't mean much now, but I am sincerely sorry for the sinister US government. The US is a failed state. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Instead of POTUS, it is POTN, president of the neocons. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Go to hell cowardly Russians and Putin and keep selling them the rocket engines... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Putin's one and only chance left to show strength. I'm sure he's lost now, its over Reply | 5 | Edit | Delete This is act of war on Syria. SO america is now officially an aggressor on Syrian land, no matter are they behind of Kurdish army or ISIS. Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Trump has clearly shown that there is no democracy in US as he was elected to do totally opposite thing, he promised to cooperate with Assad against ISIS. If it is so easy to cheat the nation then whole US-democracy is just a bullshit. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let the fun begin finally what did not work in Iraq for them despite all the lies now they have the chance to do it in Syria. Great more body bags to send back to America. Of course they will try to drag in a lot of other countries to justify their aggression. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Completely expected result under Trump. He won't sit back and allow war crimes under his watch. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Islam / Muslims have been killing each other for centuries in the Middle East. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete TGG3, Who will Trump bomb when he meets with Putin? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Eagleone, Right, so Trump will commit some war crimes of his own to balance it all out. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete TGG3, Believe China caved in Florida ... not sure yet, but apparently. Don't be too hasty about Russia... If you want to win don't rush in like a fool.... Russia will not cast the first stone ... Russia will only defend herself. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete lmimkac, Calm my friend-- Its the only way. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cost is minimum 35 million dollars. That which could have fed all of the Harlem for one year. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ItsAllOver, Jeez man --- why so negative? Give time.. only fools rush in and then screw everything up ... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete siberianhusky, Of course they'll get a hiding like never before or after-- as the tragedy with the US is their deception -- when they loose-- out comes nuclear option and attack on Russian soil-- not in Syria. That's why I say there will not be an 'after' -- The USA will be toast -- Gone. Russia has always said-- Putin has ... Russia will not attack, but will defend herself. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Zoanthropy, agreed! And your comment is about the only sane comment I have read so far.
TGG3
michael
impeach trump now
impeach trump now
lmimkac
ItsAllOver
Walter Wolf
Walter Wolf
siberianhusky
I hope Russia nukes the Yankees in Syria somebody has to stop those uneducated hillbillies a lesson they will never forget.
Eagleone
Zoanthropy
If Islam was a religion of peace, we wouldn't be in this situation.
Muslims can not live with their neighbour or love thy neighbour, jews, christians etc.
Muslims a totally deluded by their religion.
If Islam was so great the Middle East should be a thriving place of success and happiness,
not a hell shit hole, where tribes kill each other and muslims run away from.
bobbibrestelin reply toTGG3(Show commentHide comment)
bobbibrestelin reply toEagleone(Show commentHide comment)
choticastilein reply toTGG3(Show commentHide comment)
choticastilein reply tolmimkac(Show commentHide comment)
goldcamshaft
choticastilein reply toItsAllOver(Show commentHide comment)
choticastilein reply tosiberianhusky(Show commentHide comment)
terryjohnodgersin reply toZoanthropy(Show commentHide comment)