Russia-Norway Joint Venture Domanik Oil AS Launches Pilot Drilling in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Domanik Oil AS, the joint venture of Russia's Rosneft and Norway's Statoil, started first drilling as part of venture development in Russia's Samara Region, Rosneft said in a statement Tuesday.

"During the pilot phase planned for 2016-2019, Domanik Oil AS intends to drill and test at least three horizontal exploration wells, as well as to conduct advanced studies at the license areas of Samaraneftegaz, Rosneft subsidiary. The JV plans to use the most efficient development technologies, including multistage hydraulic fracturing," the statement said.