Russian Lawmaker Attacked in Road Rage Row in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 10 (RIA Novosti) - Two unknown suspects attacked and beaten a member of the Russian parliament in central Moscow allegedly after a road rage incident, a spokesman for the Moscow police said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the lawmaker is Roman Khudyakov from the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) and he was beaten on the Berezhkovskaya embankment at around 7:30 p.m. Moscow time.

The two suspects fled the scene after the attack and policemen are currently searching for them, the spokesman added.

The LDPR party confirmed the attack on its website saying that after a road rage dispute a couple of unknown assailants punched Khudyakov several times in the face.

The lawmaker was unconscious, when he was taken to a hospital apparently with a brain concussion, LDPR added on its website.