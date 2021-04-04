Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082535936_0:110:3126:1868_1200x675_80_0_0_5c88dc39fdc931edf7faddcfbca2bc0a.jpg
On Saturday, a formal ceremony for the transportation of the mummies of the Egyptian pharaohs was held in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.
22 mummies (18 pharaohs and four queens) were transported from the Cairo Egyptian Museum to the newly built National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in the ancient Fustate district of Cairo.
Every transported mummy had been placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen for protection, according to Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass.
The procession went in chronological order of reigns - from the ruler of the 17th dynasty Seqenenre Taa II to Ramses IX, who ruled in the 12th century BC.
