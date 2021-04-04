Register
13:48 GMT04 April 2021
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum

    • Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    • Performers dressed in ancient Egyptian costumes wait at the start of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies departing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on 3 April 2021.
    • Participants of the mummy parade in a procession through Cairo on their way to the new museum.
    • Participants of the mummy parade in a procession through Cairo on their way to the new museum.
    • Sarcophagus with the mummies of Pharaoh Thutmose I and Seqenenre Tao during the mummy parade in Cairo.
    • Performers dressed in ancient Egyptian costumes march at the start of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies, departing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on 3 April 2021, on their way to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) about seven kilometres south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo).
    • Participants of the mummy parade in a procession through Cairo on their way to the new museum.
    • A performer dressed in an ancient Egyptian costume uses his phone to take a selfie photo after the end of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on 3 April 2021, headed to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) about seven kilometres south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo).
    • Artists perform in a video screened at a ceremony of a transfer of Royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in Fustat, in Cairo, Egypt 3 April 2021.
    • Members of a march walk away after the end of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on 3 April 2021 to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) about seven kilometres south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo).
    © Sputnik / Ahmed Mahmoud
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082535936_0:110:3126:1868_1200x675_80_0_0_5c88dc39fdc931edf7faddcfbca2bc0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/multimedia/202104041082536501-mummified-pharaohs-paraded-through-egyptian-capital-on-way-to-new-museum/

    On Saturday, a formal ceremony for the transportation of the mummies of the Egyptian pharaohs was held in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.

    22 mummies (18 pharaohs and four queens) were transported from the Cairo Egyptian Museum to the newly built National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in the ancient Fustate district of Cairo.

    Every transported mummy had been placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen for protection,  according to Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass.

    The procession went in chronological order of reigns - from the ruler of the 17th dynasty Seqenenre Taa II to Ramses IX, who ruled in the 12th century BC.

    Tags:
    museum, Cairo, Egypt
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse