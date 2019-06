Kupala Night also called Ivan Kupala is celebrated in Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Belarus during the night from 6 to 7 July relating to the summer solstice when nights are the shortest and includes a number of Slavic rituals.

Eastern Slavs have celebrated Kupala Night for centuries. The holiday is dedicated to the summer solstice when the day starts to decrease, and the night increases.

The Day of St. Agrafena and the eve of Ivan Kupala (the day of St. John the Baptist) are celebrated on 6 July. It is believed that herbs are filled with magic power and fern blossoms on this night.