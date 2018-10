Over the 20th century, average sea level rose by 17 cm and continues to grow due to the thermal expansion of ocean water, as well as the melting of polar ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland and mountain glaciers.

About 50 famous historical sites from the Mediterranean will be flooded as early as the next century, scientists from Kiel University in Germany stated.

The list of endangered places included Venice, the ancient center of Rhodes, the historic center of Pisa, Medina of Tunis, Croatia's Dubrovnik, Paphos, Byblos, the old town of Corfu, Syracuse, Ravenna and many other UNESCO World Heritage sites along the coastal zone.