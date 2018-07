These breathtaking shots vividly display beautiful marine creatures hiding in the deep waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea in northern Sicily, Italy.

Lipari island has long been considered the most stunning Aeolian Island. It is part of a volcanic archipelago, which is located between Vesuvius and Etna.

Apart from attracting visitors to its magnificent sights, including the Castle of Lipari, it is most famous for its beaches with crystal clear waters.