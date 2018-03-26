TOP-5 Facts About the German Mission in Afghanistan

Berlin has recently decided to increase the number of troops deployed in Afghanistan from 980 to 1,300 and extend the Bundeswehr mission until March 31, 2019. Here are some facts you need to know about the German army's presence in the Asian country.

1. The German military is deployed in Afghanistan as part of NATO's mission "Resolute Support," which was launched on January 1, 2015. The mission succeeded the bloc's previous military operation, ISAF, whose mandate expired on December 28, 2014.

2. There are 39 countries (13,000 soldiers) active in the mission. Germany had previously deployed 980 soldiers, but in March Berlin decided to increase its presence in the country to 1,300.

3. The main goal of the mission is to provide training and assistance to Afghan security forces and to increase its potential in the ongoing struggle with groups such as the Taliban and others.

4. Germany allocated €315 million from its budget in the first year of the mission alone.

5. German authorities believe that the mission has so far been successful and resulted in better conditions for women and children, as well as improvements in healthcare and other infrastructure.