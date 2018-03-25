Register
25 March 2018
    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen

    Twitter Ablaze Over German Defense Minister's Proposal on Afghanistan

    Ursula von der Leyen recently announced that Bundeswehr soldiers in Afghanistan should prepare for a long deployment in the near future. The statement came after the parliament had decided to increase the number of troops in the Asian country.

    Afghanistan is now incapable of ensuring its own security and thus the mission in the country should be prolonged, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday cited by Deutsche Welle.

    The duration of the mission will depend on whether the situation in Afghanistan will improve, she stated during her visit to a Bundeswehr base in Mazar-i-Sharif, calling on German soldiers "to be patient."

    Her statement came a few days after the German parliament decided to increase the number of troops deployed in the war-torn country from 980 to 1,300 and extend the Bundeswehr mission which has been active there for the past 15 years.

    The prolongation of the mission has caused vivid debates on social media.

    Withdraw soldiers, the Bundeswehr has lost nothing in this Islamist country

    What has not been achieved in the last 16 years, won't succeed in another 4 years.

    16 years and not a step further. Bring the boys and girls home

    That will be (is) a never-ending story!

    Earlier, Berlin has also pledged to increase military spending by €10 billion ($12.4 billion) over the next four years.

