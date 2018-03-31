New App to Replace Telegram in Iran to 'Ensure National Security'

Following anti-establishment protests in December, Iranian authorities have decided to restrict some social networks that had been used to organize the riots and replace them with local ones.

An Iranian app that is set to replace Telegram will start work within the next few weeks, the head of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said on Saturday.

He noted that the Iranian government had decided to replace the app with an Iranian alternative amid the "destructive role" that it played in protests that took place across Iran last year.

This way, local authorities hope to ensure national security, Boroujerdi argued.

According to the official, Iran has achieved positive results when it comes to online technologies and managed to create alternative local apps such as "Soroush."

Although Telegram is used by over 40 million Iranian subscribers, Boroujerdi said that it will soon be blocked and replaced by a local one.

The Iranian app is expected to be launched on April 20.