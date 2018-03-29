TelegramDown: Users in Europe, Russia, Mideast Cannot Access Messenger Service

The internet users have rushed to Twitter to report about the problem, while the instant messaging company's founder Pavel Durov said that the service had stopped temporarily in Europe due to a server power outage.

According to Downdetector, a service tracking the work of popular Internet resources, users in a number of countries, including Russia, have reported problems trying to use the messenger.

The failure was first reported at 11 am Moscow time. It affected the users in Russia, Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, as well as the United States, Brazil and India.

Telegram messaging app is down in Russia, Eastern Europe and Middle East. Last week FSB gave them 1 week ultimatum to hand over private keys for encryption (though current outage is not connected, or connected only in changing algorithms part) — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) 29 марта 2018 г.

According to reports, some 57% of users experience problems with the connection to the serice, while 42% cannot send or receive messages.

The company said in a Twitter post it is working to fix the problems.

Our users in Europe, Middle East and the CIS countries are experiencing connection issues at the moment. We are looking into the issue and hope to bring you back online soon. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) 29 марта 2018 г.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that the failure behind the messenger's work in Europe was caused by a power outage in one of the servers.

Power outage at a @telegram server cluster causing issues in Europe. Working to fix it from our side, but a lot depends on when the datacenter provider puts the power equipment in order. — Pavel Durov (@durov) 29 марта 2018 г.

The twitter users were fast to react on the issues related to the work of the messenger, posting humorous posts with a hastag #Telegramdown.

