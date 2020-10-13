Register
12:56 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Visitors attend mass in the Vitus Church in Hilversum on 11 October 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bishops of the Roman Catholic Church in the Netherlands are asking parishes and religious communities to scale down gatherings as soon as possible to a maximum of 30 attendees in the upcoming liturgical celebrations

    Dutch Evangelist Wants Government to Reconsider Bans on Church Singing, Mass Attendance

    © AFP 2020 / JEROEN JUMELET
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080755368_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7318ff261d4a6549a297d2c32d0d926c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202010131080755401-dutch-evangelist-wants-government-to-reconsider-bans-on-church-singing-mass-attendance/

    As the Netherlands is experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Christian activists are planning to protest against the government’s invasion into church life.

    Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus announced after his recent meeting with the clergy that the country’s churches should limit the number of mass attendees to 30 and ban singing in order to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

    Despite the fact that the current official regulations appear to be only limiting singing along, and not the main choir activities, the announcement has caused an uproar among some worshippers. According to Daniël van Deutekom – an evangelist from the town of Arnhem, who organised a protest against government initiatives, which is scheduled for 14 October, songs of worship are “part of experiencing Heaven”, and should not fall under regulations.

    Sputnik: The government has been very careful in formulating the new coronavirus-related measures. At this point, are we talking about an actual ban, restrictions, or just recommendations?

    Daniël van Deutekom: It’s not like it’s mandatory, but they are really forcing it upon the churches. So, the government is using their power, the strength of the media, to actually force churches to close, or stop singing. But it’s not forbidden constitutionally. I’m completely against that: personally, from my experience, worshipping God is one of the most important things in the life of a Christian. It’s one of those holy sacraments, which you can’t take away without taking a vital part of Christianity. Earlier today, I had this conversation with somebody on Facebook, and the person said: “yes, but the worship is way more than singing songs, or singing songs together – it’s a lifestyle.”

    And he’s completely right. I said “yes, but at the same time, worship with songs is the primary way to worship God.” And he asked, “why do you say it?” And I said, “because it’s written in the Bible more than four hundred times – much more compared to other things that many evangelical people do.” So, there are many more expressions than just singing, but one thing that clearly stands out above them is singing to God as a form of worship. And if you look at heaven in Revelations, you see that all the angels of the Lord – they all worship god with songs – “Holy, holy, holy.” So, for me, there’s no discussion that singing songs is part of experiencing Heaven, experiencing God in our lives. I think that throughout all history, and throughout all denominations – you always see them singing, there is something about that.

    Sputnik: There’s been a surge of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands recently, with the  total count of infections being at 187,138 and 6,654 corona-related deaths . In the province of Gelderland, where you live,  716 people have died from complications caused by the virus. Don’t you think that COVID-19 is a major health threat to church goers and their families?

    Daniël van Deutekom: It’s not like all the “science has been settled”. There is a popular phrase which says “Science is settled-end of discussion”, but there is no end to this discussion. Certain researchers back the idea that singing actually increases your likelihood of contracting the virus, but other researchers suggest that it doesn’t increase the risk. And, at the same time, we see that people do get infected within the churches, but it’s only 0.3%. When you look at the past couple of months, 0.3% of those infected were infected in churches, and it includes small house churches, where there is hardly any ventilation, hardly any room above your head.

    For instance, Staphorst – I think you’ve heard about it – it was a big catalyst for this entire discussion. In Staphorst 600 people came together, but nobody contracted the virus for weeks following those meetings. I believe that’s because they had plenty of ventilation, plenty of social distancing. So, I’m not saying that it’s not important to be careful, but my point is that I believe that social media, and the media and politicians that respond to the media – it’s completely not proportional. During the same period of time 54.6% contracted the virus not in churches, but at home. So, I don’t see this entire social media, or media campaign against people who want to hang out with friends, but if they want to stop the spread – that’s the first thing that they should do – stop hanging out. But nobody’s talking about it, they just want to blame the Christians – that’s how it feels for me.  

    Sputnik: You’re planning to organise a rally at The Hague on 14 October, to protest the new regulations. What will be your main message to the Dutch authorities?

    Daniël van Deutekom: It’s a good question. It started off as a protest, but then we changed it to an “event”, although, probably the Dutch authorities don’t like it, because “events are bad”. Juridically speaking it’s a protest, but then Christians don’t like it when you call it a protest, because “Christians shouldn’t protest”.  It started as a protest, but slowly the Lord softened our hearts, and now we just want to share what is Jesus for us, and just “sing it out”. I believe – yes, we will send a message to the Dutch authorities, but we will not focus on them except blessing them. We’ll pray for them, because we will be 300 meters away from the Parliament. I believe that when we make this statement of what we believe in – people will see it, and people will see that we find it very important, and I think people in politics will care. In that sense – it is a protest, it’s a demonstration - as a friend of mine said “it’s a demonstration of the Kingdom of God”.

    Tags:
    Netherlands, COVID-19, singing, Church
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse