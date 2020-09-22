Register
10:40 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Leonid Kharitonov

    Leonid Kharitonov, Famed Soloist To Alexandrov Ensemble, An Unheralded Gem Of Russian Culture - Son

    Mikhail Kharitonov
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080528790_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_724c41e2b5026292c15af315dbe60c54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202009221080526254-leonid-kharitonov-famed-soloist-to-alexander-ensemble-an-unheralded-gem-of-russian-culture---son/

    Three years after the anniversary of his death, fans continue to celebrate the legacy of one of Russia's most prominent vocalists - a young man from the Irkutsk region of Siberia who dreamed of a career as a singer and later, joined an ensemble widely recognised as the spirit of Soviet culture.

    Sputnik spoke to Mikhail Kharitonov, son of Leonid Kharitonov, on his father's life and career as one of Russia's most prolific vocalists. Born on 18 September 1933, Leonid joined the Alexandrov Ensemble in 1953, leading to a career spanning half a century as well as numerous continents and several honorary titles.

    SPUTNIK: Could you tell us about Leonid Kharitonov’s most memorable performance as part of the Alexandrov Ensemble?

    Mikhail Kharitonov: My father always remembered three of them, the first being his solo debut 'The Cliff' performed at the Palace of Congresses in 1965 for the Soviet government, including former general-secretary Leonid Brezhnev.

    This concert was memorable because it was his first performance as a soloist, which was critically acclaimed by the audience. As my father told me, Brezhnev had even shed a tear after listening to the song.

    It was also a major step up for his career because he was later recognised as an Honoured Artist of the of the Soviet Union, which also gave him a boost because he had become a soloist and later, a solo artist, after ten years of being a choir singer, leading to his rise to stardom and allowing him to become one of the Ensemble's lead singer for future concerts.

    Secondly, he cites his performance of 'Dark-Eyed Cossack Girl' in 1969 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Before going there, the Choir rehearsed and Matvey Blanter, who composed the song, asked my father to perform it.

    He was the first to sing the song, which hadn't been performed in front of an audience before, but Boris Alexandrov suggested doing an impromptu performance at the end of the concert. The song turned out to be a major hit!

    The third was one that took place in Paris along with Mireille Mathieu. She rehearsed it with the Alexandrov Ensemble, and the author's vision was that she sing it with him as a duet, with each performer alternating verses.

    Despite rehearsing the song, Mathieu refused to do it, saying she felt overshadowed by Leonid's voice, so he ended up doing the song as a soloist for the first concert. But Mirelle later joined in numerous performances afterwards.

    SPUTNIK: You mentioned Mireille Mathieu, what other famous singers did Leonid Kharitonov like to perform? Did he have any idols?

    Mikhail Kharitonov: As a young boy, he fell in love with the music of Feodor Chaliapin while listening to the artist while in the Irkutsk region. He wondered who the voice belonged to and after finding out it was Chaliapin's, fell in love with singing and dreamed of starting his own career in music.

    He would visit the shores of Lake Baikal and sing there as a young man to develop his voice. He was hesitant to perform in front of others, so he sang to himself. But my father was so impressed with Chaliapin's voice that he idolised him as a kind of mentor, learning a lot about the famous bassist in terms of singing.

    But despite his admiration for Chaliapin, he refused to copy or mimic him, and preferred to perform in his own way.

    Kharitonov later met his second idol, Sergei Lemeshev, and presented him with a recording and later, invited him to one of his concerts. But Lemeshev died a day before it took place, in 1977. The news was devastating as my father had looked up to the famed tenor his entire life.

    Composers were also instrumental in helping my father, as they had the final say at the time. They set the Ensemble's direction and were members of the artistic expert board, including Anatoly Novikov, Serafim Tulikov, Matvey Blanter and others, all who had their say on the repertoire and other important matters.

    Royal Albert Hall
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Colin / Royal Albert Hall
    We'll Meet Again: Royal Albert Hall to Host First Closed Door Victory Day Concert Amid COVID-19, CEO Says
    Mr Blanter was close to Leonid, who regarded him as a father figure. Blanter wrote a lot of songs for him, including the Russian Gypsy romance song 'Beast Horses', and was one of my father's biggest patrons.

    But the person that influenced him the most was Boris Alexandrov, who was a maître, professional of the craft and brilliant arranger, composer and conductor. He was also the son of Alexander Alexandrov, who wrote the Soviet Union national anthem, which later became the anthem for the Russian Federation.

    Boris taught my father everything: from how to command the stage and work as a team, to discipline and vocals. The Ensemble was very vocally strong at the time, but the strength of the group began to wane in the 70s and 80s.

    But I do think that 1950s-1970s were the Ensembles golden years, and there will never be singers like the ones the Choir had back then. Such singers don't exist today due to a different level of training then. They were graduates of music conservatories, performed at the Bolshoy Theatre, were Gnessin State Musical College graduates, and so on.

    The Choir's lead singers could have excelled in Italy and become world-famous. They had talented teachers such as Evgeniy Kanger, their accompanist and vocal coach, who trained lead singers and deeply influenced my father.

    SPUTNIK: Could you tell us about Leonid Kharitonov’s major awards?

    Mikhail Kharitonov: As before, he was awarded the title of Honoured Artist of the Soviet Union and later, People's Artist of the Soviet Union, along with several singing competitions.

    It's important to note that there was a conflict between Leonid Brezhnev's daughter and my father in mid-1980s. She fancied my father, who was married and had kids, leading to numerous problems. He wasn't allowed abroad and could no longer receive awards, and even failed to appear on TV for some time.

    But those problems seemingly disappeared in the 1990s under [Russian president Boris Yeltsin]. It was a rather difficult period in his life in terms of his solo career. He left the Alexandrov Ensemble in 1972 and ventured into his solo career, which was quite successful until the mid-1980s when his career entered its slow phase.

    He resumed performances in the 1990s until 2006, when he had two major surgeries to treat cancer and later, for coronary artery bypass surgery after suffering four heart attacks. He was later registered as disabled and ceased to perform. He died after his fifth heart attack in 2017.

    He was a strong Siberian, both physically and in spirit, and also an outstanding person as well as a brilliant vocalist. One can see from YouTube comments that he was gifted and that people from all of the world spoke highly about his distinct bass-baritone singing voice.

    He was also an amazing actor, which was a pleasure to watch during his concerts and could be noted in his 'Dark-Eyed Cossack Girl' performance. He always lived through every song he performed.

    SPUTNIK: You spoke of Leonid Kharitonov’s spirit. What was his reaction to the December 2016 tragedy when 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble died in a plane crash in Sochi? What did he feel having lost so many friends and colleagues? How did the Ensemble recover from that tragedy?

    Mikhail Kharitonov: By the time the tragedy struck in 2016, my father knew almost no one from the Ensemble besides a few people from the Choir's golden years in the 1960s. Many of them were coaches or managers like Victor Kadinov or Konstantin Lisovskiy, who used to be the lead singer and later, head vocal coach.

    Nevertheless, the Ensemble meant a lot to my father, where he began his career. He had spent 20 years of his life with the group and always held warm feelings towards the Ensemble, who also remembered him well, and his colleagues kept in touch by phone and postcards.

    But hearing the news was a tragic moment for my father, who became depressed for about three days. I had informed him of the plane crash and he asked me to record his videos expressing his shock and condolences.

    The Ensemble has fully recovered with a fresh, young cast of singers and performers. While I think they have room to grow and are much at the start of their career, the Ensemble lives on, and the tragedy didn't result in its demise.

    Sputnik: What would you like to say about his legacy, as well as about the importance of remembering and honouring his art? How can one learn about him and his art, and where can one find records of his performances?

    Mikhail Kharitonov: As before, the Ensemble no longer has the training it used to have. Back then, there were strong singers that learnt the true craft, but today, no such coaches, trainers and music exists.

    Unfortunately, the music isn't as popular today, and isn't broadcast in the media or on TV. The broadcasts of today are rather mediocre, proving again that people such as my father or the Ensemble's singers at the time, like Evgeniy Belyaev, Alexey Sergeev or Georgy Andryushchenko, could have been world-class opera singers and gems of Russian culture.

    There are museums of Russian art and riches, like the Faceted Chamber or Diamond Treasury, but the same applies to art as it's something we need to preserve. No media reported of my father's death or remembered him. He died quietly, surrounded by his family and a few colleagues from the Ensemble.

    Dame Vera Lynn
    © REUTERS / Kieran Doherty
    British Singer, 'Armed Forces Sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn Dies Aged 103, World Mourns On Social Media
    This is what saddens me, because the memory of these people should be preserved. Despite this, there is a lot of information in the fund of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, including recordings of my father, which have never been broadcast.

    One can find recordings and information at my Facebook accounts and YouTube channel, which I began posting while my father was still alive. He was amazed at how the Internet had made him famous again, despite being forgotten in Russia and abroad. I began posting his photos and stories, with people showing increased interest.

    Unfortunately, 80 percent of those showing interest are foreigners and there are much less in Russia, but many say they remembered my father and others have discovered his legacy, considering him one of Russia's best singers.

    SPUTNIK: What do you think should be done to return to the past levels of opera singing training and inspire a renewed interest in it?

    Mikhail Kharitonov: Regarding a return to past levels of vocal training, it's difficult to say as there are still some good vocal coaches. Back then, there was a rigorous selection process and the Choir looked for gifted singers from all over the country.

    But as far as I know now, we don't have any more and the system is quite different. I personally don't know how to revive the level of training we used to have and it will be an impossibility until some talented vocal coaches appear.

    We should also promote classical opera singing, show recordings and educate the next generation of signers of past ones and their unique features. We should promote the music, because the youth turn to simpler music, but could turn to something more serious and meaningful as they get older, which is a natural process.

    If we don't educate the next generation of talent, they will never learn of it, but doing so will help some enjoy the genre and grow the number of fans, and educated people can study it as others have studied art. We should write and speak about such artists to memorialise them.

    For example, I wanted to set up a monument to my father in his hometown with a memorial tablet on the house where he live, but it was impossible to do so I gave up on these ideas.

    We should certainly build things to teach their legacy to others as the more these things exist, the more interest there will be amongs young people. But without doing so, they will never know. So, we should promote these unheralded gems of Russian culture and preserve them.

    There's so much to learn from them, and they could serve as examples the same as Chaliapin did to my father and others learning about opera singing. But I feel that today, there's a disregard of these people. They are forgotten.

    For more information, please visit the Leonid Kharitonov website as well as its Twitter and Facebook pages.

    Related:

    The Payback: Deezer UCPS to Build Fairer Streaming Model, Boost Pay for Local Niche Artists-Director
    We'll Meet Again: Royal Albert Hall to Host 1st Closed Door Victory Day Concert Amid COVID-19 - CEO
    British Singer, 'Armed Forces Sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn Dies Aged 103, World Mourns On Social Media
    Swedish Design Hub Umeå To Host Major EU Event on Post-COVID Future of Cultural, Creative Industries
    Tags:
    USSR, Soviet Union, Russia, history, singer, Alexandrov Ensemble, Red Army Choir, Red Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse