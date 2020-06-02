Register
06:18 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2020.

    Tax-Funded Canadian Media Creating Own Narrative in Response to US Unrest - Saskatchewan Politician

    © REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIO
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/37/1079493755_0:87:3073:1815_1200x675_80_0_0_0e5eea926209ab709f4262b2784461fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202006021079493558-tax-funded-canadian-media-creating-own-narrative-in-response-to-us-unrest---saskatchewan-politician/

    The death of George Floyd, an African American man from Minneapolis, at the hands of the police a week ago has sparked massive protests and riots across the United States, with many cities and states forced to declare a state of emergency, calling in the National Guard to quell the unrest, while POTUS announced the deployment of the US military.

    Thousands of Canadians rallied on Sunday and Monday against racism and demanded justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man, who died last week after Minneapolis police pinned him to the ground, with one of the officers holding a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes until the man became unresponsive.

    Just like in the US, where rioting has engulfed over 70 cities across the country, some of the protests turned violent, leading to at least 11 arrests.   

    According to Cody Payant, a politician from the western province of Saskatchewan who ran for office during the 2019 Federal Election representing the People’s Party of Canada, the demonstrations in both the US and the Great White North were mostly perpetuated by the media.

    Sputnik: Earlier this week we saw anti-racism rallies spreading from major US cities to Canada, with protests being held in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Did this trend affect the Prairie Provinces, and is it likely, in your opinion, that we’re going to see the same type of events in Saskatchewan?

    Cody Payant: I don’t see it happening anywhere near to the extent in urban centres like Montreal and Toronto and Vancouver out in Saskatchewan. I think it’s mostly perpetuated by the media. We have tax-funded state media in Canada, so what happens is, I think part of it is Justin Trudeau trying to distract from his own “blackface” controversy. Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, it’s almost like they’re looking for racism, they’re identity politicians, so they always have to fill that quota, they’re always looking for ways to exploit someone’s identity to try to make it into a problem. But overall in Canada, I don’t think we have a problem with racism.

    I think that Canada’s biggest problem with racism is with the Liberal Party of Canada and NDP (New Democratic Party) and identity politicians who try to exploit people’s identity, to divide them instead of uniting them. So I actually think that the people of Saskatchewan, people in Alberta – no one cares about skin colour. Justin Trudeau came out with a statement the other day saying that we have a problem with anti-black racism, and I don’t think we do in Canada. I don’t think we have a problem with it. I think the biggest problem is our identity politicians.

    People scream at police outside of Toronto police headquarters as protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIO
    People scream at police outside of Toronto police headquarters as protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2020.

    I think what we’re seeing is that tax-funded state media, whom the current Liberal government is funding with Canadian taxes - they’re creating their own narrative in Canada in response to something that happened in the United States.

    In the United States they definitely have a problem with racism, but I think even in the United States – and I’ll stay out of it because I’m not a US citizen, it’s not really my place to comment on it, but I think even there the media, when they say the words “systemic racism” – they’re trying to make it seem like somehow there is a problem with racism to a greater extent than there is. Who knows, maybe in Canada we have a few policemen who are racist, who hold certain views about things, but I think the media blows it out of proportion.

    Sputnik: Canadian media reported on acts of violence following Sunday’s protest in Montreal, with people smashing windows and setting objects on fire. At the same time, we see videos on social media with ordinary citizens in the US holding assault-type rifles, defending their shops and neighbourhoods from looters. Unlike their US neighbours, Canadian residents have been recently stripped off their gun rights by the Trudeau government, with 1,500 models of weapons being outlawed, so it’s hard to imagine that in case of continued street violence, Canadian business owners and home owners will be able to protect their property in the same manner. How is the gun ban being perceived in your province?

    Cody Payant: Well, we don’t like it. The whole province is basically against it. The province here is very conservative. We believe in freedom, we believe that people should have rights to own guns because it’s not law-abiding gun owners that are the problem – it’s criminals that are the problem. But the problem is that gun laws and the gun ban by the liberal government – they don’t actually have any positive effect on crime whatsoever, because criminals don’t follow gun laws. So what ends up happening is out here in Saskatchewan and Alberta, where we have a lot of people out in the country, living in rural areas, a lot of these people have guns, and these are law-abiding gun owners. There aren’t people who are causing problems.

    It’s criminals who are causing problems. So we had constable of Winnipeg – the capital city of Manitoba, which is the province east of Saskatchewan, we had him last year go in front of a panel, and he had a press conference, and he explained why a gun ban will have no positive effect on crime at all. So what we ended up happening was that we had a crazy psychopath in Nova Scotia, who murdered 22 people and injured 3 others, but before the blood even dried, we had the Liberal government jumping on that and exploiting that tragedy to introduce a gun ban in Canada - they were waiting for this opportunity.

    When the mass shooting happened in Christchurch in New Zealand, I don’t think they had enough support in Canada for a gun ban, but then they exploited people’s emotions and they exploited the tragedy in Nova Scotia. And that’s why, I think, they introduced the gun ban. All it’s going to do is make it easier for criminals to commit gun violence against unarmed citizens.

    Sputnik: Saskatchewan authorities announced last week that they will be pushing for the appointment of their own candidate as Chief Firearms Officer, as opposed to a federally-appointed figure. What does that mean, and how would it affect gun rights in your province? Do you think Saskatchewan will be able to keep its independent policy on guns?

    Cody Payant: I’d like to think that that is the case – if there was a Chief Firearms Officer appointed provincially in Saskatchewan – and it’s the same thing in Alberta, Alberta is also pushing for a provincial Chief of Firearms. I’d like to think that it would have a positive effect, and they would have autonomy on guns legislation, but I don’t think that is the case, just because we have a history in Canada of the federal government just violating provincial jurisdiction.

    Overall the federal government – whether it’s the Conservative or Liberal party (we’ve only had two parties governing Canada for 150 years) and they don’t respect the constitution, they don’t respect provincial jurisdiction. So, even if we do, and I think we will have a Chief of Firearms appointed in Saskatchewan, the federal government won’t respect that provincial jurisdiction, and they will just keep pushing whatever gun ban that they had intended to implement nationwide in the first place.

    So, at the end of the day, all this gun ban affects, is just leaving citizens of Canada more vulnerable to gun crime, because the criminals are not listening to legislation, and all that happens is law abiding gun owners are following the gun ban, because they obey the law, and then it makes it easier for criminals to target these people, especially in rural areas.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US, guns, rallies, Black Lives Matter, protests, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse