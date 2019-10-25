Register
20:24 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Displaced Syrian children stand behind a fence outside their tents in a camp set up near the village of Kafr Lusin, in Idlib's northern countryside near the Syria-Turkey border, on October 22, 2019.

    UN-Sponsored Safe Zone in North Syria Unnecessary, Would Not Help - Russian Envoy to EU

    © AFP 2019 / Aaref Watad
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    What are the prospects for gas transit talks between Russia, Ukraine and the EU? Will the EU change its policy on Russia after Brexit? What awaits Syria after the agreement reached between Putin and Erdogan? Vladimir Chizhov, Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union, shares his views on the most pressing issues of global politics.

    Sputnik: The next round of the Russia-Ukraine-EU gas transit negotiations will take place on 28 October. What are your expectations, fears, hopes in this regard? Will a long-term deal be possible?

    Vladimir Chizhov: Don't expect me to prejudge the outcome, but on the basis of the preliminary discussions that took place last Monday at the expert level in Brussels, I think there is a possibility of progress. But we will see how it unfolds.

    Sputnik: Regarding OPAL pipeline - The European Commission promised to carefully analyse this decision of the EU court which prescribed to Gazprom to reduce gas transit via OPAL to 50 per cent of the capacity. How do you expect it to develop? Is this case politicised? Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said recently he believed that the situation would be resolved and the pipeline would be used in full volume – do you share his optimism?

    Vladimir Chizhov: Of course, the case is politicised. There was an agreement reached with the participation of the European Commission as far as I remember back in 2016 on modalities of use of that pipeline – actually, it’s not an international pipeline, it’s a German network. It’s the one where Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 fit in. The goal of the Russian side has always been simple: to provide energy security and safe energy supply for European consumers. Whoever wants to limit the use of the existing pipeline system is making efforts to prevent that from happening. So it's up to the Europeans, the European consumers, in general, to judge who is acting in their interests and who is not.

    Sputnik: Has the European Commission notified you on the process of reviewing the case?

    Vladimir Chizhov: It is reviewing the case, and the European Commission is well-known for reviewing cases without any hurry.

    EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker address a press conference during an European Union Summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 17, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker address a press conference during an European Union Summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 17, 2019.

    Sputnik: Will Britain and the EU find a solution on Brexit? Once the UK is out of the bloc, can policies of the EU toward Moscow become more Russia-friendly?

    Vladimir Chizhov: The deal has been approved by the House of Commons. It's the timetable that has not yet been approved. I don’t think that it will end with a no-deal Brexit. It may end with some further procrastination of the process. Once the UK is out of the bloc, can policies of the EU toward Moscow become more Russia-friendly? The European Union – not only those who are directly involved in this negotiating process, but more generally – they have been obsessed with this task of producing Brexit. What they haven’t yet started doing is looking at the hundreds if not thousands of existing agreements with third countries, including Russia, but not exclusively.

    This has to be viewed, assessed and in some cases it will require some changes. For example, we have an agreement with the EU regarding certain quotas on certain goods, like metals or grain. Those quotas have been calculated on the basis of EU-28. They will have to be re-calculated. It’s a huge job. I spoke to my colleagues from countries like Australia, Canada – they are equally worried, they are in the same position.

    Sputnik: What is the future of EU-Russia relationship under the European Commission presidency of Ursula von der Leyen, who is famous for her anti-Russian views?

    Vladimir Chizhov: We will see. People tend to change. She has a chance.

    Sputnik: Do you have an understanding of when exactly the next Normandy Four summit on Ukraine can take place? What results do you expect from it?

    Vladimir Chizhov: I don’t know when, an event like this needs proper thorough preparation, which has yet to happen. Whenever it takes place, I see the summit as an opportunity to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, but certainly not as an opportunity to revise the Minsk agreements, which some people evidently have at the back of their minds.

    Sputnik: Progress on lifting the European Union's sanctions against Russian can be reached in 2020 if there is a positive outcome from the upcoming Normandy format talks, Ralf Stegner, a co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) said last week. Is it possible indeed, is the upcoming Normandy Four summit crucial in this regard?

    Vladimir Chizhov: I wouldn’t link it directly with the Normandy Four summit. The so-called sanctions – and I insist on calling them so-called sanctions for obvious reasons, because sanctions is a tool that can only be used by the UN Security Council, everything else is unilateral restrictive measures, illegal by definition – so, it's a matter of the political will on the part of those who initiated them in the European Union. When they manage to muster a critical mass of political will, using some phraseology of nuclear physics, then the European Union will move from its position, which has driven itself into a corner. And then they will know where to find us.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, has the EU position on and reaction to the Turkish military operation in northern Syria been clear enough and strong enough? Why so?

    Vladimir Chizhov: The EU doesn't seem to have a clear position on this. There are some ideas floated, for example, most recently in Germany, to set up a UN-sponsored mission to create a safety zone, but it is not something that will help, it is not needed, the course of events has gone further.

    Russian Military Police in Syria
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Russian Military Police in Syria

    Sputnik: Why does the EU have such an unclear position?

    Vladimir Chizhov: The EU has kept a rather low profile on Syria. But there are troops from the European countries in the US-led coalition. It has nothing to do with the European Union. Whoever from EU member states may be found there, on any side. They were not sent by the European Union. Erdogan promised one million refugees. There are almost 4 million refugees from Syria in Turkey. Actually, since they came to Turkey, almost half a million babies were born, so the number is increasing even without further influx from Syria. If we speak about the role of the European Union, the EU has organised as many as three conferences in support of Syrian refugees. But the money and they manage to collect – and it’s a substantial sum of money, the last conference raised 8 billion, as far as I remember – does not go to Syria, does not go to Damascus.

    A trickle goes to the UN-affiliated NGOs, but most of it goes to neighbouring countries: Lebanon (and that’s understandable for a small country of 4.5 million people having a million refugees coming over from Syria, of course, it’s a huge burden). There is a similar situation in Jordan, but Turkey is a country of over 80 million, receiving 3.5 million refugees. Where does this money go? To resettle the refugees in Turkey, provide schooling for refugee children, provide textbooks in Turkish. Where will it lead? If the adults find jobs in Turkey – perhaps, low-paid jobs, but still – and if children go to schools, when do you think if ever will they return to Syria? I highly doubt that.

    Sputnik: Germany has been aiming to host an international conference on Libya in November. Is Russia going to participate? Is there any understanding regarding the dates?

    We participate in international efforts of Libya settlement. Actually, as we speak in Sochi, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, there are delegations of various power centres of Libya, various parts of Libya – from Sarraj government, from Haftar government, they are all there. So we are busy talking to them.

    Tags:
    Vladimir Chizhov, European Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse