Register
17:42 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dutch technology company Philips. logo is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019

    'AI Doesn’t Replace You as Human, It Leverages Your Knowledge and Supports You' - Philips Executive

    © REUTERS / Eva Plevier
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Russia’s Skolkovo Innovation Centre is hosting the VIII International Forum for Innovation Development "Open Innovations", the country’s primary technological entrepreneurship event, on 21-23 October. The forum is being attended by officials, businessmen and various firms, including Dutch multinational conglomerate Philips.

    Head of the Data Science and AI Centre of Expertise at Philips, Hans-Aloys Wischmann, has attended the forum and shared his insights into the applications of artificial intelligence systems at the company.

    Sputnik: According to the Forrester data, at the moment only 12% of companies are using AI systems for their operations and Philips is among them. What processes have already been automated with AI at Philips?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: To clarify a bit, we are not replacing processes or automating away people’s work, but we are leveraging AI to detect patterns in our own data to augment the ability of the people in the finance sector, in logistics, supply chain, to track any goods and events out of patterns that we are seeing, and to try to predict more accurately what could happen next. So, it is traditional data science, traditional looking back into the mirror and trying to understand what is happening, to create predictive models both in the healthcare space for the outside world and for our own operations. 

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann, Head of Philips Research Data and Artificial Intelligence Expertise Centre
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Hans-Aloys Wischmann, Head of Philips Research Data and Artificial Intelligence Expertise Centre

    Sputnik: And what processes are planned to be automated in the near future?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: The same areas that I was referencing to: see how our finance flow is working; logistics, supply chain. And there are discussions on how to use AI and blockchain technologies to secure some of those elements and to create immutable ledgers.

    Sputnik: What obstacles has Philips already struggled with while implementing AI solutions (if any)?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: Perhaps, less of an obstacle and more of a journey in the sense that initially it was traditional data science, then it was all AI; and currently we are coming back into the middle-ground that it is a combination of traditional methods, AI that enhances it, and people that make sense out of correlations that AI finds. So, where initially AI was something for the very far future, AI is happening now; now we’re in the middle of saying “okay but it is not replacing, it is augmenting". So, it is a significant change in your work, but it does not eliminate your work; it doesn’t replace you as a human, but it leverages your domain knowledge and supports you. We see that both with respect to the solutions that we sell outside and with respect to our own work that is aided by AI. Are there things that benefit from it when you do research and development for novel solutions? Traditionally, we’ve done that with traditional methods, data science; now with all of the data that is becoming available, the way that researchers and developers create new solutions is changing. They are using the data much more to inform algorithmic/design decisions, to inform R&D decisions; and so, in these spaces it is augmenting it, it is not replacing it.

    Sputnik: According to your background, how to correctly implement AI solutions in business?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: I’m almost tempted to say care, care, and care. There is both overtrust and undertrust. Overtrust is that you believe that AI has the ground truth, and will solve all problems; and that’s actually not the case. Undertrust is that only the traditional way of working has got us to where we are, so why trust something new? The undertrust of being too conservative is a constraint that keeps you back and doesn’t allow you to make use of the data that’s coming in. That is a problem that you are not going at speed. The overtrust is more critical because you can be misled by correlations and you need to actually make sense of these correlations to understand what’s going on inside to make the right decisions.

    Sputnik: Returning to Europe in 2017, you were responsible for the research programs Healthcare Informatics and Population Health Management. Which latest IT innovations by Philips Healthcare can you name?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: There are a few things that I can name, some of them are more in workflow at the hospital department level; you see patients come in, but some of them don’t even show up for their particular appointment. Doing something about it on the spot is very difficult; giving everybody a call the day before is also not efficient, so if you have ways to predict which patients will actually come to the appointment, which patients may be late, and which patients will not show up, those are simple improvements that you can do with AI in this space. On the other end of the scale, we are using AI and camera-based solutions now where previously we put a belt on a patient to measure the breathing rate and the heart rate. So, we see it both in workflow, in mundane and unregulated spaces, as well as in the core of healthcare of detecting vital signs from patients, while they are being imaged or while they are being treated. In all of those things, AI is changing the way we develop tools and the way our customers experience our tools.

    Sputnik: Does Philips Healthcare have any unique innovations?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: The current state of AI is that the academic players are actually developing the basic technology and tools at a scale where we cannot compete and do not want to compete. But the integration of these tools into the clinical context is something that only a company like ours with academic and clinical partners together can do so that it is not a stand-alone tool, which can answer exactly one question about just your X-ray image, but it is a suite of tools that are seamlessly integrated into the workflow and actually improve the way of working instead of slowing you down. So, it is perhaps not the AI technology which is unique, it is not the clinical question which is unique, but it is that integration of the two worlds where we have something to contribute to society.

    Sputnik: Analysis of various government programmes shows that leadership in this area of artificial intelligence is provided by massive financing and coordinated efforts on the part of state bodies. Does Philips adhere to such a strategy?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: We see in Europe that there are coordinated efforts across different countries to try to bring together networks, as I was saying, academic partners, clinical partners and industry partners. And we absolutely play in these consortia because it is impossible for us alone to invent everything that we need for successful solutions. So yes, we partake and participate in government programmes that attempt to move ahead; we also work with them in the space of ethics in this new domain; we work with them in the space of data privacy in this domain so that we actually appreciate governments to bring together players and to incentivize them to work together. We participate where it is appropriate. 

    Sputnik: You joined Phillips almost 25 years ago. Since then, the company has changed its area of specialisation several times: light bulbs, consumer electronics, and now - medical diagnostic equipment. Based on your experience and observations, how does a company manage to change and stay on top?

    Hans-Aloys Wischmann: In my experience, it is the passion of the people for their work. So, you need to have brilliant people, but they need to see a purpose in their work. When I was moving a research lab in North America, we had people applying for a position in AI, who said “I could either work for a fashion company and predict a colour of a tie that people will be buying next year, or I can work for Phillips in the space of predicting what happens to patients in intensive care". It’s the same technology, it’s just used in a different way. So, predicting from the traces of many thousands of customers what they’re buying is rewarding; but predicting hours before an event happens in an intensive care unit; what would happen or could happen to a patient is so much more rewarding. So, finding these elements where the passion of bringing meaningful innovation to people’s lives really unites Philips; and combining that with partnerships with external stakeholders is a crucial element for making these changes happen and staying relevant, meaningful and engaging for our own teams. Change is never easy; but if you have a North Star where you want to go to, why you’re doing stuff, it is so much easier to do.

    Tags:
    Skolkovo, AI, Philips
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse