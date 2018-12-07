Register
17:59 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower (File)

    Israel Should 'Beware' of New War With Hezbollah - Lebanese Official

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    2104

    Following long-held secrets among the Israeli military and intelligence establishments about the existence of Hezbollah underground tunnels, operations began on December 4 to destroy those that enter Israeli territory, including one that penetrates 40 meters into the country's North, just outside the town of Metulla.

    After discovering a number of cross-border tunnels leading from Lebanon into its territory, Israel has declared this week that its next military confrontation with the Lebanese Shiite militia, Hezbollah, may be just around the corner.

    According to Israel's governing Likud party, the tunnels were to function as part of Hezbollah's ‘Conquer the Galilee Campaign,' referring to the mountainous region in the Jewish state's north. Israel maintains that the Iran-backed Hezbollah were planning to use the tunnel in an effort to enter and take control of as much northern territory as possible, while exacting civilian and troop casualties. It was perhaps these concerns that caused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare this week that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) "may have no choice but to act in Lebanon."

    READ MORE: Israel Secretly Trained in Europe to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels – Report

    Yet, it is unclear whether Hezbollah, given the chance, would have made such a military advance. A security official from the Lebanese Interior Ministry who spoke to Sputnik on condition of anonymity openly questions the utility of the tunnels.

    "It is not obvious to me that the Hizb [Hezbollah] were planning an imminent military campaign against Israel, which would be highly destructive for both sides. I think that the tunnel is symbolic. Hezbollah is showing Israel what it can do, and that it should not be underestimated."

    READ NOW: 'If You Dare Attack, You Will Regret it': WATCH Hezbollah Warn Israel

    Yet, it is not just the presence of subterranean passages that concerns Israel's leadership, and much of its population. Allegedly, there are widespread concerns that since the 2006 war between the two arch foes, Hezbollah has made dramatic increases to its battlefield capabilities, in terms of weapons and combat prowess. For example, in 2006, it is estimated that Hezbollah had approximately 33,000 rockets and missiles, whereas now that number is said to sit between 120-150,000. Indeed, concerns over the Shiite group's access to new and sophisticated weaponry being sent overland from Iran through Syria to Lebanon is in part what has driven Israel's intensification of air-bombardments in Syria since 2017.

    "If I'm being honest, Israel should be much more cautious, it should beware, of entering a confrontation with Hezbollah this time, things have changed considerably since 2006," the Lebanese official told Sputnik.

    "Hassan Nasrallah [Hezbollah's leader] has himself confirmed that Hizballah now has accurate precision-guided missiles in its arsenal, medium-range and long-range, and thousands of them. If what they say is true, then they have more missiles than the armies of some countries. We believe that if there were a provocation by Israel, then Nasrallah may be willing to use these weapons," he added. 

    The qualitative and quantitive leap in Hezbollah's rocket capabilities has led some analysts to conclude that if a new cross-border war were to erupt, then as many as 1,500-2,000 rockets could pummel Israel per day, compared to the 130-180 average during the July-August 2006 hostilities. In that war, which lasted just over one month, approximately 45 Israeli civilians were killed, and 1,300 wounded. On the Lebanese side, according to Amnesty International, about 1,200 Lebanese civilians were killed while well over 4,000 were wounded. 

    READ MORE: 'Wholly Unacceptable': Guterres Slams Hezbollah Tunnels at Israeli Border

    Since militarily entering the Syrian war in 2012, thousands of Hezbollah fighters have also gained valuable battlefield experience through successfully supporting President Bashar al-Assad. Analysts say that this would have greatly enhanced the group's battlefield potential for any future confrontation with Israel. 

    "Their fighters have fought across various terrains in Syria: in the cities, in the countryside and in the mountains. They have largely succeeded in helping to stabilise President Assad. They have seen both the Syrian and Russian militaries at work, even copying them in some cases. All of this has sharped their urban and guerrilla warfare tactics. They have faced fierce enemies like Daesh and prevailed. They are now feeling very confident about what they can achieve in any future war," the Lebanese official told Sputnik.

    It is also anticipated that in the event of a military escalation, the Lebanese Shiite group may call upon foreign Shiite factions with whom it fought in Syria, such as the Iran-trained Iraqi Al-Najba'a militia. Philip Smyth, a fellow at the Washington Institute has been quoted by Israel's Jerusalem Post as saying that there is a "potential" for these groups to be sent to the Lebanese border. 

    READ MORE: US Seeks to ‘Restore Its Power in the Region’ — Hezbollah Official

    "After fighting in Syria and Iraq, a number of these Iraqi fighters have gained combat experience. The real experience came with how they would coordinate and fight alongside the Lebanese Hezbollah," he reportedly said.

    In any event, it is unequivocal that Israel maintains a qualitative military edge over all of its Middle Eastern neighbours, including Hezbollah. It is able to storm the Lebanese border — as it has done in the past — with a force of tens of thousands, not to mention conduct strikes on Beirut from the land, sky and sea. Yet, Hezbollah's relative offensive capabilities have undoubtedly increased, and a degree of destruction for both sides is mutually assured. Just last week, the head of Israel's Home Front Command cautioned that the next war on its northern border, "will be a more complex and challenging threat to Israel."

    The Lebanese security official also echoed that point to Sputnik, saying that, "While Israel, with its strong military capabilities, such as an air force and navy, would be able to punish Hizballah for any attack, the cost, in terms of destruction, would likely be great for both sides."    

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's opinion.

    Tags:
    Hezbollah leader, Israel, tunnel, war, war, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse