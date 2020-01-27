Even though Nazi Germany was defeated seventy-five years ago, its monstrous atrocities are still not forgotten. The notorious 'death camps' serve as a painful reminder of those horrifying years.

Nazi concentration camps were created in the thirties and were designed for the imprisonment and torture of those the Third Reich deemed 'unfit' and 'undesirable'. Dachau was the first concentration camp opened in 1933.

According to the Encyclopedia of Camps and Ghettos, there were some 42500 ghettos and camps in Europe during the era of Nazi Germany.

The so-called 'death camps' led to the massive and systematic annihilation of Jews, Roma and other ethnic, political and sexual minorities, who were killed in the camps by poison gas and forced labour under conditions of starvation.