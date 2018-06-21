Where are you from, fan?

Sputnik has explored the countries of origin of fans supporting their national teams at the World Cup in Russia. While most of them are Russian citizens (842.578 people), fans from the United States (which didn't qualify for the tournament) came in second place, with 88,825 Americans having arrived in Russia. Of the Latin American countries, known for their passion for football, Brazil and Colombia came in third and fourth place, with over 72,000 and 65,000 fans respectively. The winner of the 2014 World Cup, Germany, ranked fifth.