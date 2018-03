On January 20, Ankara, jointly with forces from the opposition Free Syrian Army, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's border with Syria of the terrorist threat.

Turkey considers the PYD, a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and the YPG militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

