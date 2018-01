The year 2017 saw the notions of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and the like dominate the global media. A large part of the digitalized world, has felt its breath taken away by the tumultuous vibes of cryptocurrencies.

While many enthusiasts have started mining them on their own 'farms', governments are undecided about their stance on the phenomenon.

Sputnik has teamed up with FreeZone to summarize the main trends and figures of the year with respect to the blockchain universe. Explore the infographic to find out more.