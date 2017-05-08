Register
13:55 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Infographics

    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (15)
    0 21 0 0

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    © Sputnik/

    Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the French presidential election with 66.1 percent of the votes, the country's Interior Ministry said Monday, after all ballots have been processed.

    According to the ministry, the candidate of the National Front party, Marine Le Pen, gained 33.9 percent of the votes, which corresponds to 10.6 million of the voters, while 20.7 million voted for Macron.

    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (15)

    Related:

    Hollande Will Transfer Authority to Macron on May 14
    Macron Intends to Take 'Tough' Stand in Brexit Negotiations
    Macron's En Marche! Party to Name Parliament Candidates by End of Week
    Tags:
    vote, French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    • Preliminary Results of the French Presidential Election
      Last update: 10:20 08.05.2017
      10:20 08.05.2017

      Preliminary Results of French Presidential Election

      Centrist Emmanuel Macron has won in the Sunday French presidential election with 66.06 percent of votes after 99.99 percent of all ballots counted, French Interior ministry data revealed.

      0 41
    • 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Park opened in Moscow
      Last update: 14:39 02.05.2017
      14:39 02.05.2017

      Fan ID for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: What It is and How to Get One

      A fan ID is the main document for visitors to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Here's how to get it.

      0 176
    • T-72B3 tank
      Last update: 11:56 02.05.2017
      11:56 02.05.2017

      T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

      The T-72B tank, the direct forerunner to the T-72B3, is a modified version of the T-72.

      0 3570
    • Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
      Last update: 15:54 20.04.2017
      15:54 20.04.2017

      Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

      The Yak-130 lead-in fighter trainer is the world's only training aircraft with the aerodynamic configuration and subsonic flight performance characteristics of modern jet fighters. The two-seat reconnaissance and light attack jet has a combat load of up to 3,000 kilograms (about 6,600 pounds).

      34254

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok