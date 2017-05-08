Results of the French Presidential Election

According to the ministry, the candidate of the National Front party, Marine Le Pen, gained 33.9 percent of the votes, which corresponds to 10.6 million of the voters, while 20.7 million voted for Macron.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron has won in the Sunday French presidential election with 66.06 percent of votes after 99.99 percent of all ballots counted, French Interior ministry data revealed.
