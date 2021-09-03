Secret Tunnel Once Used by British Rulers to Move Indian Freedom Fighters to Red Fort Found in Delhi

The historic city of Delhi was the capital of the Mughals in the 16th century. Later, British rulers transferred their capital from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi in 1911.

A secret tunnel more than a hundred years old and connected to the city's iconic Red Fort has been discovered at Delhi's Legislative Assembly.

The assembly' building was constructed by India's former British rulers in 1912.

Not much is yet known about the tunnel's history. But it is said that the British might have used it to avoid public anger against them while moving Indian freedom fighters from one place to another.

​"Now we have got the mouth of the tunnel but we are not digging further as all the paths of the tunnel have been destroyed because of metro projects and sewer installations," Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told reporters on Friday.

The government authorities have also opened a gallows room, which has been inside the Delhi assembly area since early times.

"We all knew about the presence of a gallows room here but never opened it. Now, it being the 75th year of independence, I decided to inspect that room. We intend to change that room into a shrine of freedom fighters as a tribute to them," Goel stated.

He also said that in view of the history of the Delhi Assembly linked to the country's freedom, he intends to open the gallows room for public viewing from next Independence Day.