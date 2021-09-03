Rapper Lil Nas X Hits Back at Trolls Mocking His 'Pregnant' Photos to Announce Debut Album

Montero Lamar Hill, otherwise known as Lil Nas X, the 22-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter, is due to release his debut music album 'Montero' on 17 September. The Grammy-winner shot to fame in 2019 with the release of his country rap single 'Old Town Road' that bagged him several awards.

Rapper Lil Nas X has refused to be cowed by the recent internet storm which followed his pregnancy photoshoot in which he flaunts a fake baby bump saying he is expecting his debut music album 'Montero'.

The artist faced a backlash from netizens for the unusual/hilarious (depending on your point of view) way he announced on social media his album's imminent arrival on Thursday, and internet trolls flooded his post with negative comments.

​And some Twitter users said he was looking ugly whereas others said they were tired of Nas's antics.

However, nothing daunted, Nas jokingly tweeted, “You really on here calling a young mother-to-be ugly?”

ur beautiful. queens lift eachother up 🤍 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021​

you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly? https://t.co/T5To9cZsIs — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

​Another troll tweeted that Nas goes from “one outlandish antic to the next” adding that you would "never see a white, Asian, Hispanic or Arab equivalent to him in the entertainment industry” because they would not “tolerate” actions like this.

Refusing to buckle, Nas clapped back to the Twitter user and said, “One day y’all will learn I am not a representation of anyone but lil nas x.”

let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

But ​after responding to several negative comments, Lil Nas X tweeted, “Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

Lil Nas X when he brings up a new idea to make y'all pissed and you still fall for it 😂 : pic.twitter.com/v6hTQDL6WL — David (@ObekaDavid_CfC) September 2, 2021

oh yes a pregnant nigga, the greatest threat to black civil rights. https://t.co/ovKgbj9rEi — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

On the other side of the fence, fans of Nas praised him for his creative and unusual approach to launching his debut album 'Montero' and came forward to support him and slam the trolls, leaving twitter divided.

being pro life and telling lil nas x to abort his lil montero baby, y’all are sickkk https://t.co/mmGQnKarkR — Neshia ~ ♡ ~ ΩX (@strawberri_jooe) September 2, 2021​