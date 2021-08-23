India Spots Suspicious Blinking Lights Near Pakistani Border

Red and yellow blinking lights were spotted over the Arnia sector of Jammu, close to the Pakistani border, in the early hours of Monday. India's Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected flying object.
"Today at about 5:30 AM blinking red and yellow lights in the sky were observed by our forward troops in the Arnia sector, near the international border. Our troops immediately fired 25 light machine gun (LMG) rounds at the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards the Pakistani side", the BSF said in a statement.
The local police are investigating what is believed to be a drone sighting in Arnia, however as of now, nothing has been found, the Hindustan Times reported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)