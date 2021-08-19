Register
14:59 GMT19 August 2021
    Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File)

    India Needs to Focus on Developing Strong and Self-Reliant Defence Sector: Minister Rajnath Singh

    © AP Photo / ARINDAM DEY
    India
    In August last year, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the country will stop importing military hardware like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, submarines, cruise missiles, and sonar systems by 2024.

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the country must focus on developing a strong, capable, and "self-reliant" defence industry.

    His statement comes amid India's ongoing border standoff with neighbour China in eastern Ladakh, as well as the turmoil in another neighbouring country – Afghanistan – where the Taliban* is now in power. 

    He also said that India’s national security challenges are increasing and becoming more “complex” as the global geopolitical situation is changing.

    “Today, the security scenario in the whole world is changing very fast. Because of this, the challenges to our national security are increasing and becoming complex. There are constant changes in the global geopolitical situation,” Indian news agency PTI quoted Sign as saying.

    A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India, parts of which are contested with China
    © REUTERS / PLANET LABS INC
    India, China Agree to Suspend Patrols at Contested Lake Pangong Tso as Disengagement Begins, Defence Minister Rajnath Says
     He was speaking at the launch of the Defence India Startup Challenge 5.0, an initiative which is part of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).

    “It is necessary that we not only create strong, modern and well-equipped forces, but also develop our defence industry, which is equally strong, capable, and most importantly, completely self-reliant," he said. He also urged private sector players to contribute to strengthening the country's defence manufacturing sector.

    “While assuring all possible cooperation from the government, I call upon the private sector to come forward and contribute in building a strong and self-reliant defence sector."

    "There is neither a shortage of talents in our country, nor is there a lack of demand for talents. But in the absence of a common platform, the two could not match. ‘iDEX’ platform has been successful to a large extent in bridging this gap,” he added. 

    The Indian government has been focusing on reducing dependence on imported military products and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing. As per media reports, the country's Defence Ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion in defence manufacturing by 2025. This includes an export target of $5 billion of military hardware.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries

