Register
18:10 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Police

    Two Women Arrested in Delhi for Attacking Civil Defense Staff Who Fined Them Over COVID Mask

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Simon Williams-Im / Indian Police
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082439360_0:42:2048:1194_1200x675_80_0_0_ae057e280cc2566b887acdf82623b488.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108101083569043-two-women-arrested-in-delhi-for-attacking-civil-defense-staff-who-fined-them-over-covid-mask/

    According to figures from Delhi Police, 164,562 people were prosecuted for not wearing a mask between April and July this year. More than 1,100 people were fined in New Delhi on one day alone on 15 July for not wearing a mask. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month described people flouting COVID-19 rules as "a matter of concern".

    Delhi Police arrested two women and issued criminal charges against them after they assaulted a team of civil defence volunteers who tried to impose a fine of INR2,000 ($26) on them for not wearing a mask at public place. 

    The assault was latest example of violence against personnel involved in enforcing mask wearing. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, Parminder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police said: "This is the first time we have registered a criminal case in our area against COVID-19 protocol violators for obstructing a public servant from performing a duty."

    Instances of clashes between law enforcement officers and people not adhering to basic COVID protocols have become a matter of concern, with the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issuing constant public appeals to keep their masks on.

    Health experts are cautioning against the casualness that people are exhibiting at a time when the daily count of new COVID cases being reported across the country are more than 38,000.

    "It is is imperative just now that people do not cast away their mask but strictly maintain COVID appropriate behaviour. We are anticipating that the third wave will peak in October and already several states are reporting high numbers of cases," Dr Jagat Ram, Director at the prestigious Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Union Territory, Chandigarh, told Sputnik. 

     

    Volunteers and police officials have been at the receiving end of transgressors' hostility in the past: in April, four people, including three civil defence volunteers, sustained injuries in New Delhi after a scuffle broke out between them when the law enforcers stopped them for not wearing masks.

    Last year, a similar spat between a police inspector and a senior Indian Administrative Officer in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, led to a controversy and complaints being filed against each other.

    The inspector, Sri Prakash, accused the IAS officer, Keshav Hingonia, of walking at Sukhna Lake, a popular spot in the city, without a mask.

    The officer, in return, charged the cop with misbehaviour.

    Jaspal Singh, head of police at Sukhna Lake, told Sputnik about the challenges faced in managing crowded spots and said that police officials - while ensuring people keep their masks on at public places - often get engaged in heated arguments.

    The lake sees heavy footfall on weekends and the nature trails around it attract thousands of local residents and tourists. 

    "Most of the time, the COVID-19 violators get outraged and try to escape by boasting of their connections with high officials. It's a real challenge to make people adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Singh told Sputnik on Tuesday. 
    "To avoid spats, we first catch the defaulters on camera, click their picture without a mask and then issue a fine. This becomes necessary as the first reaction of the violator is to deny that he was not wearing a mask. This is the dark side of keeping people masked up," said Singh.

    ​On 13 JulyPrime Minister Narendra Modi - while interacting with chiefs of the country's north-eastern states - said: "It is true that business and tourism have been greatly affected because of coronavirus. But today I will say it's a matter of concern that people are travelling without masks at hill stations and market places."  

    "People have been heard saying that they want to enjoy before the third wave of COVID-19 strikes the country," the Indian Prime Minister added. 

     

     

     

    Related:

    'Queen of Hypocrisy': Pelosi Under Fire After Removing Mask in Breach of Capitol Police Guidelines
    New York Mayor Suggests Return to Indoor Masking Against Coronavirus
    DeSantis Threatens to Withold Salaries of Education Officials Who Enact Mask Mandates
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse