Congress Members Protest in Delhi Against Twitter's Suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Account

Last week Twitter temporarily blocked the account of one Congress party's most senior leaders, Rahul Gandhi. The action came after Gandhi posted pictures of him meeting the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi recently but the pictures revealed the faces and identities of the victim's parents.

Members of Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday staged a protest in Delhi against Twitter for suspending their party leader Rahul Gandhi's account, burning posters which bore slogans lambasting the micro-blogging platform.

Demanding an explanation for why Twitter did what it did, the protesters wanted to know whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had put pressure on it to ban Ghandi.

Photos emerging online show Congress members protesting while they are kept back by police and security.

— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 9, 2021

— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 9, 2021

— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 9, 2021

Twitter has not revealed whether Prime Minister Modi or his government had any hand in getting Gandhi's account blocked. It added that its action was triggered because Gandhi posted sensitive private information and violated the platform's rules, Congress sources told the media.

As part of Twitter's action, 50-year-old Gandhi was restricted from accessing some features on the platform last week. Although he could browse the platform, Gandhi was barred from sending messages, tweeting, retweeting, following newer accounts and even liking a post, party members revealed to the Indian media.

Meanwhile, Gandhi's tweet showing the photos of the alleged rape victim's family has been deleted and no new tweets have been posted from his account since 6 August.

Gandhi had met the deceased girl's parents and demanded justice for the "daughter of India".

According to Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), a 55-year-old priest, Radhey Shyam along with three crematorium employees, Salim, Laxmi Narayan, and Kuldeep have been arrested for allegedly raping, murdering and hurriedly cremating the nine-year-old girl in Delhi. Their involvement in the case is being investigated.