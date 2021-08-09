Congress Members Protest in Delhi Against Twitter's Suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Account

Members of Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday staged a protest in Delhi against Twitter for suspending their party leader Rahul Gandhi's account, burning posters which bore slogans lambasting the micro-blogging platform.
Demanding an explanation for why Twitter did what it did, the protesters wanted to know whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had put pressure on it to ban Ghandi.
"Actions performed under pressure of the government, as in the case of Twitter India, are not only shameful but petty. Rahul Gandhi is the voice of this country: if Twitter wants to ban people, it should start with the sites of those who at present deal in hatred - members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata, tweeted in Hindi.© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
Photos emerging online show Congress members protesting while they are kept back by police and security.
As part of Twitter's action, 50-year-old Gandhi was restricted from accessing some features on the platform last week. Although he could browse the platform, Gandhi was barred from sending messages, tweeting, retweeting, following newer accounts and even liking a post, party members revealed to the Indian media.
Gandhi had met the deceased girl's parents and demanded justice for the "daughter of India".
According to Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), a 55-year-old priest, Radhey Shyam along with three crematorium employees, Salim, Laxmi Narayan, and Kuldeep have been arrested for allegedly raping, murdering and hurriedly cremating the nine-year-old girl in Delhi. Their involvement in the case is being investigated.
