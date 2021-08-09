Journalist Branded 'Jihadi' After Refusing to Chant 'Glory to Lord Rama' at Delhi Rally

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay organised a march on Sunday in Delhi. Hundreds of people joined the gathering, where anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised.

Anmol Pritam, a reporter working with National Dastak, alleged on Twitter that a protesting crowd had tried to force him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" ("Glory to Lord Rama") on Sunday as he was covering a rally organised under the title "Bharat Jodo (Unite India) Movement" at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The rally was organised to push a demand to repeal colonial-era laws and to bring legal uniformity for all citizens across India.

A video posted by Pritam shows that protesters became infuriated when he asked questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to eradicate poverty, farmer protests, and other issues.

The protesters, in turn, started calling him a "jihadi" and tried to make him chant "Jai Shri Ram" ("Glory to Lord Rama"), "Vande Mataram" ("I Bow to Thee, Mother") and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" ("Victory for Mother India").

“If you want to live in this country, you will have to say it [Jai Shri Ram]”, one person from the crowd is heard saying in the video.

However, Pritam refused to do as they demanded and told the crowd that he wouldn't be forced into chanting the slogan, but would do it when he felt like it.

Soon after the video went viral on Twitter, many journalists, activists, and ordinary social media users expressed their support for Pritam, with the hashtag #ISupportAnmol.

As an ex-reporter who never faced such a hostile crowd but had to report on rightist gatherings (which were frightening enough) during the Ayodhya matter, I can only admire the courage and integrity of @anmolpritamND. Respect! https://t.co/v2D7Ycncdr — Tabish Khair (@tabish_khair) August 8, 2021

Anmol is a Hindu. Yet he wasn’t spared. All people who think they would be spared because they have the same religion as these goons have reasons to worry. All the best.

Anmol, you are brave! Kudos. God bless you. https://t.co/XSmLRPP3iR — Sayema (@_sayema) August 9, 2021

Multiple sanghi dogs surrounded our Bahujan lion & tried to force him to say “jai sri ram”.



Our lion said “I am not going to say that. What the hell are you gonna do?”



These losers have destroyed their families & whole India while saying “jai sri ram”.#IsupportAnmol https://t.co/AoMUqLepNE — Mahendra (@MeetMahendra) August 8, 2021

#ISupportAnmol I've been in a similar position(2019) and a photo with the goli maaro MP saved my life. The trauma one has to go through is ineffable. An attack on one's liberty of thoughts and believes is what it is. It's a brave act. Kudos to Anmol. Thanks for inspiring. https://t.co/3iXV2pgDLs — Harshit (@harshitbhrdwj) August 8, 2021

On Monday, a police complaint was filed against "unknown persons" for promoting enmity between different groups.