09:51 GMT07 August 2021
    'False, Malicious': Rapper Yo Yo Honey Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence, Cheating Charges by Wife

    India
    by
    On Tuesday, Bollywood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar filed a plea in a Delhi court and alleged that she was "subjected to physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse & emotional abuse", at the hands of him and her in-laws. She also sought a security order from the court & INR 100 Million ($1.347 million) in compensation from him.

    Popular Bollywood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh (also known as Hirdesh Singh) broke his silence on Friday and has issued an official statement over his wife Shalini Talwar's allegations of domestic violence and cheating that sparked off a storm in the entertainment world.

    "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious", Honey said in the statement posted on social media. 

    Honey and Shalini, who've know each other since 2001, tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on 23 January 2011 in the presence of their family. However, Shalini claimed that it was only in 2014 when their marriage came into the public domain after their wedding pictures were leaked. She also alleged that Honey was initially trying to hide their marriage from the public, and also had "casual sex with multiple women".

    Honey said he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country.

    "Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings", he said.

    Shalini levelled serious allegations not just at Honey but his parents and sisters as well. In the plea, Shalini alleged that on one occasion her father-in-law walked into her room in an inebriated state while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest.

    Angered by Shalini's attack on his family, Honey wrote in the statement that the "allegations are cynical and defaming in nature".

    "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature", Honey said.

    Shalini also alleged that the physical abuse started during their honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011. She additionally claimed that Honey became "rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous, and disrespectful" towards her after his career took off and he became a star.

    Refuting all the allegations and refraining from commenting on them, Honey said that the truth will come out soon and he has full faith in the judicial system of this country.

    While the court has issued a notice to Honey to file his reply by 28 August, the musician emphasised in the statement that the allegations are subject to be proven and also urged his fans to not draw any conclusions about him and his family until the court pronounces a verdict after hearing both sides of the case.

    "I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win", Honey said.

    Honey has on several occasions triggered controversies related to promoting sexism and misogyny through his songs. He was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and substance abuse for which he was being treated at a rehab clinic in Chandigarh.

