Kylie Jenner Goes Topless Wearing Only Gold Glitter to Promote Make-up Collection

Taking the internet by storm, reality TV star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner, posted a sultry nude picture wearing nothing but a golden thong as she covered her entire body in glittery gold paint.
Creating a buzz around the upcoming launch of her new make-up collection on her 24th birthday on 10 August, Kylie posted a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen standing arms crossed covering her breasts, and delivering a hot smoky-eye look with gold hoops in her ears.
She wrote, “Ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!! and of course i had to celebrate with another bday collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th.”
Last month, Kylie channelled a similar look as she posed in a gold bikini from her sister Khloé Kardashian's line, Good American.
@KylieJenner HOLY FUCK this collection is gonna be FIRE so excited!!! all your campaigns and product collecrions are truly STUNNING pic.twitter.com/9y948wSheU— Lachlan (@Lachyb01) August 3, 2021
kylie jenner feat unbelievers pic.twitter.com/ShsOSSQaY0— Vafammocc a mammt (@butdaddyiloveme) August 2, 2021
