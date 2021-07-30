'Scariest Landslide': 100M Road Stretch Vanishes in Seconds After Mountain Cracks in India - Video

A shocking video of a massive landslide has emerged on social media, showing a 100-metre stretch of road leading up to some hills collapsing in seconds as a mountain cracked in Himachal Pradesh, India.
The incident reportedly took place in the Barwas region along National Highway-707, which has been blocked due to flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides at various locations in Himachal Pradesh since Monday.
Netizens have taken to social media slamming the government for damaging hills in Himachal Pradesh by cutting down thousands of trees to widen roads under the "Green National Highways Corridor Project".
That’s horrific to see. The whole mountain block just came down.— Gagan Sokhey (@waveringmindz) July 30, 2021
:( It refuses to stop. Trying to confirm if this is the same stretch where road widening work is going on/proposed under the 'Green National Highways Corridor Project' where close to 4000 trees are slated to be felled. More details awaited... #himalayas #landslides #himachal https://t.co/L0En3TmVof— Manshi Asher (@ManshiAsher) July 30, 2021
Frequent landslides, cloudbursts, unprecedented lightning strikes, show that NATURE IS IN SEVERE— Being_Me_प्रमोद 🇮🇳 (@myselfpramo) July 30, 2021
CRISIS..😢 https://t.co/T3F8SXgHTA
Its high time we should realise our mistakes.— ajay singh (@Ajay_87) July 30, 2021
Save Environment.#landslide #himanchal #savenature #nature #environment pic.twitter.com/ctgWn0F5CF
Meanwhile, at least 204 people, including locals and tourists, are stranded in various locations across the Lahaul-Spiti district, the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said on Friday. The state government has been requested to provide a chopper to airlift the stranded tourists.
All comments
Show new comments (0)