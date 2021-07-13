Register
15:13 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, protesting farmers ride tractors and shout slogans as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India

    'Arrests During Parliament Protest Won't Stop Us, We'll Stage Hunger Strike': Indian Farmer Leader

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    304
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083209241_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_f5ebf1c11a9f355cb298809747883ef9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107131083373813-arrests-during-parliament-protest-wont-stop-us-well-stage-hunger-strike-indian-farmer-leader/

    Since November 2020, tens of thousands of farmers in India have been protesting against the three farm laws brought in by the Narendra Modi-led federal government and passed by Parliament to liberalise agriculture. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have resulted in nothing but stalemate.

    India's farmers have stunned all who have witnessed their protests against the three new farm laws with their determination which has gone from strength to strength as time has passed. They are set to demonstrate outside Parliament from 22 July, and on Tuesday they said that if they are arrested they will stage a hunger strike while in custody.

    More than 300 farmers will be participating in this protest that will take place during the Indian Parliament's Monsoon Session as the parliamentarians discuss and pass new Bills.

    Talking to Sputnik, farming leader Dushyant Nagar admitted that it is not going to be easy to hold a protest outside parliament. “We have invited five farmers from each district village council to take part in the demonstration and represent their area against the new farm laws. There will be around 300 who will gather at the Gazipur border [connecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh] where the protest gained momentum last year," said Nagar, who is also convenor of the farmers' group Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS). 

    "We will march towards the parliament from 19 July and hold the protest on the ground on 22 July. We’ll hand over the memorandum to the ministers, who support our protest, and urge them to raise their voices over this issue in parliament,” he said.

    Nagar and his fellow farming leaders planning to observe COVID-19 restrictions while holding their protest and the main concern is the possibility of a law-and-order situation because of the police blockade.

    “We asked the government and police authorities to allow us to hold protest either at Jantar Mantar or Ramleela Ground in Delhi. But both requests were refused. Now that we are extending this protest to parliament, we might be obstructed by the police force. But we aren’t going to stop this time. Even if the police arrest us, we’ll happily surrender and continue with peaceful protest as well as staging a hunger strike in the custody,” Nagar added.

    Highlighting the effect the new farm laws are having on the farmers, Nagar added that this fight is not just for farmers but for everyone who will be clobbered because the laws will cause food prices to rise. 

    “In the past year, several food essentials, including mustard oil, have risen in price by three to four percent. Because private companies have become involved in dealing with the farmers directly on a contract farming basis, they are able to control the market price according to supply and demand. Common man is also bearing the brunt of a price rise in basic commodities. The laws have changed the whole dynamics of India’s agriculture system,” Nagar explained.

    With #FarmersProtest_AtParliament, the protesting leaders have taken to social media ahead of the big march drawing the attention of other netizens and celebrities worldwide.

    Related:

    Twitter Blocks Canadian-Punjabi Singer Jazzy B's Account Over Tweets on Ongoing Farmers' Protests
    Farmer Allegedly Commits Suicide at Protest Site in India's Haryana State
    'Tanks, Tractors, Twitter': Farmer Union Leader Warns Narendra Modi Gov't Protests May Continue
    India's Protesting Farmers Call for Next Tractor Rally, Draft Letters to Indian President
    Tags:
    parliamentarians, parliament, coronavirus, COVID-19, protester, protests, prison protests, social protest, public protest, Farm Bill, FarmBill, farmers, farmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse