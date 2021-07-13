'Arrests During Parliament Protest Won't Stop Us, We'll Stage Hunger Strike': Indian Farmer Leader

Since November 2020, tens of thousands of farmers in India have been protesting against the three farm laws brought in by the Narendra Modi-led federal government and passed by Parliament to liberalise agriculture. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have resulted in nothing but stalemate.

India's farmers have stunned all who have witnessed their protests against the three new farm laws with their determination which has gone from strength to strength as time has passed. They are set to demonstrate outside Parliament from 22 July, and on Tuesday they said that if they are arrested they will stage a hunger strike while in custody.

More than 300 farmers will be participating in this protest that will take place during the Indian Parliament's Monsoon Session as the parliamentarians discuss and pass new Bills.

Farmers' protest is in full plans to stretch till the Parliament now frm July 22 to stand against the black farm laws & demand REPEAL#FarmersProtest_AtParliament pic.twitter.com/xrsjgqQZhb — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) July 13, 2021​

Talking to Sputnik, farming leader Dushyant Nagar admitted that it is not going to be easy to hold a protest outside parliament. “We have invited five farmers from each district village council to take part in the demonstration and represent their area against the new farm laws. There will be around 300 who will gather at the Gazipur border [connecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh] where the protest gained momentum last year," said Nagar, who is also convenor of the farmers' group Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS).

"We will march towards the parliament from 19 July and hold the protest on the ground on 22 July. We’ll hand over the memorandum to the ministers, who support our protest, and urge them to raise their voices over this issue in parliament,” he said.

Nagar and his fellow farming leaders planning to observe COVID-19 restrictions while holding their protest and the main concern is the possibility of a law-and-order situation because of the police blockade.

“We asked the government and police authorities to allow us to hold protest either at Jantar Mantar or Ramleela Ground in Delhi. But both requests were refused. Now that we are extending this protest to parliament, we might be obstructed by the police force. But we aren’t going to stop this time. Even if the police arrest us, we’ll happily surrender and continue with peaceful protest as well as staging a hunger strike in the custody,” Nagar added.

Acc. to BJP govt. laws, 'would bring competition & widen farmers’ access to markets. Allowing them to invest in supply and storage'

Had it been so, wht was the need to protest, & sleep on roads leaving their comforts?#FarmersProtest_AtParliament — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) July 13, 2021​

Highlighting the effect the new farm laws are having on the farmers, Nagar added that this fight is not just for farmers but for everyone who will be clobbered because the laws will cause food prices to rise.

“In the past year, several food essentials, including mustard oil, have risen in price by three to four percent. Because private companies have become involved in dealing with the farmers directly on a contract farming basis, they are able to control the market price according to supply and demand. Common man is also bearing the brunt of a price rise in basic commodities. The laws have changed the whole dynamics of India’s agriculture system,” Nagar explained.

With #FarmersProtest_AtParliament, the protesting leaders have taken to social media ahead of the big march drawing the attention of other netizens and celebrities worldwide.

Modi Government had turned deaf towards farmers' plights. Farmers have been protesting since last year and sitting at Delhi borders for more than seven months. We need to awaken the deaf! Farmers are coming for protest at parliament.#Tractor2twitter#FarmersProtest_AtParliament pic.twitter.com/hrPG0tOFa2 — Momin Ali (@mominali00) July 13, 2021​

seeing the current situation in india i think we should spread more awareness.This breaks my heart and gives immense strength at the same time.history is being written by their perseverance,Never forget! #FarmersProtest_AtParliament — ਸਰਦਾਰਨੀ ੴ 🇺🇸 (@Malwain_Rajji89) July 13, 2021

Need of hour is to stay united & support farmers & pro farmers.#FarmersProtest_AtParliament pic.twitter.com/m6GKQEido7 — Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal (@SandeepDhaliw) July 13, 2021​

Its high time to voice up for the farmers who have been consistently fighting for their rights on the roads!

Let us speak up today, so they don't try to suppress us tomorrow! #FarmersProtest_AtParliament pic.twitter.com/8s3cotv4uR — Updesh Kaur (@updeshkb) July 13, 2021​