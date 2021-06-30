Register
17:30 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Map of India.

    Police Needed To Be More Even-Handed Over Distorted India Map, Expert Claims

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107683/32/1076833228_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_9f5c16201fcb305d5519bc86f7a77290.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106301083276003-police-needed-to-be-more-even-handed-over-distorted-india-map-expert-claims/

    Twitter is facing criminal charges in India after the micro-blogging site published a map that depicted Kashmir as a separate country and Ladakh as a part of China. The complainant, a member of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal, said in his police complaint that the Twitter India chief should be booked under Indian law for acts of treason.

    As legal complaints have been piling up against Twitter and its officials in India over a range of issues, cyber experts pointed out that sharing an incorrect map of India is not unprecedented. However, criminal cases were not filed against people or organisations who immediately corrected their mistakes relating to the map.

    "Why action only against Twitter? I have been following the issue of disfigured maps closely since 2018. Unfortunately, most Indians are not familiar with the proper map and use the wrong maps. Distorted maps have even been used at government events," Dinesh O Bareja, a cybersecurity expert, told Sputnik. 

    Last week, under the headline "Tweep Life" on Twitter's careers section, a world map showed the Indian regions of Jammu & Kashmir as a separate country and the Ladakh region as part of China. 

    Twitter on Monday removed the map after an uproar erupted on social media. Nevertheless, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked the company and officials after a lawyer Praveen Bhati filed a complaint.

    In 2018, Bareja spotted an inaccurate Indian map used by Amazon during an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Summit.

    Later, Amazon issued a public apology and deleted the map. 

    In the past, social networking giant Facebook apologised for showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of China on a map

    However, the international broadcasting news channel Al Jazeera was banned by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for using the wrong map of India.

    Bareja said that there should be a proper law to make sure that no organisation or individual uses a distorted map of India. 

    In 2016, the Narendra Modi government also drafted the Geospatial Information Regulation Bill. According to the draft, the use of India maps which differ from the constitutionally approved map carries a fine of up to $13.4 million and up to seven years in jail. 

    However, the bill was never introduced in the parliament after it was heavily criticised by the opposition leaders and social activists. 

    Related:

    ‘Creepier Than Creepy’: Biden Trends on Twitter After Engaging in Bizarre ‘Whispering’ Press Session
    Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Faces Twitter Lockout After Posts About India's IT Minister
    Twitter Appoints US Citizen To Field 'Grievances' Despite Law Calling For Local Applicant
    Twitter India Officials Booked After Site Showed Distorted Map of Country Without Kashmir
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, China, Jammu, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Indians, Indians, India, Twitter row, Twitter war, twitter row, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse